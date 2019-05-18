Prince Harry Attends Lady Gabriella Windsor’s Wedding Without Duchess Meghan

Prince Harry wasn’t expected to attend the wedding of his cousin, Lady Gabriella Windsor, this morning at Windsor Castle, but at the last minute, the new dad made an appearance without his wife, Meghan Markle, who stayed at home with their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Express says that Prince Harry now lives walking distance from St. George’s Chapel, which is on the grounds of Windsor Castle, so he didn’t have much of a commute to the family gathering. Just a year ago, it was the Duke of Sussex getting married at the same church to Markle, who is now the Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry, 34, arrived smiling ear to ear to see his cousin Gabriella, the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, and 52nd in line to the throne, marry her fiance, Thomas Kingston.

Harper’s Bazaar says that in the last 12 months, Windsor Castle has seen three royal weddings. First, it was Prince Harry’s, next it was first cousin Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank, and now the third Windsor family wedding in Windsor for Lady Gabriella.

Prince Harry arrived for the ceremony with his aunt, Princess Anne, and his uncle, Prince Edward, to attend the nuptials of Lady Gabriella.

Absolutely loving this @PA photo of #PrinceHarry with Her Majesty at Lady Gabriella Windsor’s wedding in Windsor just a day before Harry’s 1 year anniversary with Meghan who was home with #Archie . Not sure if @parsnippo or @domlipinski from PA might have taken this fabulous pix pic.twitter.com/ebNqbBmWJO — Carolyn Durand (@CarolynDurand) May 18, 2019

Lady Gabriella Windsor stunned in a white lace gown by the Italian designer, Luisa Beccaria. The bespoke lace gown included long sleeves and an epic train, and her entire wedding party was also dressed in white, with the exception of the groom who wore a navy morning jacket and a pink tie.

The Inquisitr says that while Saturday’s wedding was still considered a royal affair, there was one big difference for Lady Gabriella’s ceremony than that of Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie, and that was the precious metal content of the wedding bands.

Since 1923, royal wedding rings have all included Welsh gold from a company called Clogau, but gold mined in Wales is running out, and will only be used for rings of those in the direct line of succession of Queen Elizabeth II.

Recently, royal expert Robert Jobson was asked about Lady Gabriella using Clogau for her wedding rings, and he said that he had doubts about the Welsh gold being used in her rings.

“I’m not sure Welsh gold applies to distant cousins. There is hardly any left of it,” he explained.

Even Kate Middleton’s wedding ring was not made of 100 percent Welsh gold, as Princess Diana’s was the last to be created out of the pure metal.