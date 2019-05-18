Howard Stern Says He Doesn’t Believe Trump Is Anti-Abortion Because He Probably Got A ‘Few People Abortions’

The longtime radio host has developed a close relationship with Trump over the years.

Howard Stern believes that his longtime friend, President Donald Trump, cannot be truly anti-abortion because he probably got a “few people abortions,” according to The Washington Examiner.

The host of the Howard Stern Show, a nationally syndicated radio program where Donald Trump was a regular, made the comments during a recent appearance on ABC News’ Good Morning America.

Alabama’s outlawing of nearly all abortions has reignited the debates surrounding freedom of choice across the country, with anti-abortion activists seeing hope in the possibility of a Roe vs. Wade reversal now that Trump has appointed conservative judges to the Supreme Court. In addition to Alabama, other states, including Georgia, Kentucky, Ohio, and Mississippi, have all passed highly restrictive laws on abortion over the last few weeks.

During all this, Trump has been uncharacteristically quiet about his own opinions, but Politico reports that is down to the advice he has received from aides and anti-abortion advocates, who have reportedly told him that any comments he makes now could be used to bolster lawsuits challenging the new laws.

When Trump has spoken about abortions since becoming president, he has suggested that he belongs to the pro-life side of the debate. But Stern, who has known Trump closely over the decades, said that he doesn’t believe his stance to be truly anti-abortion, because he might have helped a few people get abortions himself.

“The guy I knew, I didn’t know this was him,” Stern said on Good Morning America.

“I don’t believe his stance on abortion, for example. The Donald I know, I think he’d probably needed to get a few people abortions. I don’t know what he’s doing. The stance, the women don’t have a right to choose what — you don’t have to get an abortion, but if you want the right — I remember the days of women in the back alleys with coat hangers; that’s not acceptable.”

Donald Trump has been silent on the recent wave of restrictive abortion laws adopted by several states. His most fervent anti-abortion allies couldn’t be happier https://t.co/Og33p7qLKh — POLITICO (@politico) May 17, 2019

It is not a completely surprising revelation, as Donald Trump was pro-choice on the record before entering politics. His stance on abortions changed dramatically once he entered the field for the 2016 primaries on a Republican ticket, however, as he called for women who aborted to be sent to prisons. Recently during a rally with his supporters, Trump went on to say that women and doctors plotted to execute the unborn children and they should be held guilty of murder, per The Cut.

But it could be argued that Trump’s comments are more an attempt to boost his re-election campaign rather than a representation of his personal beliefs, as seems to have been pointed out by Howard Stern.