Watch Borussia Mönchengladbach Vs. Borussia Dortmund Live Stream: Start Time, Must-Win For Dortmund Title Hope

Both Borussia teams are in a must-win situation on the final day of the German Bundesliga season, as rivals Mönchengladbach and Dortmund square off in what promises to be a thriller.

Both rival Borussia teams — Mönchengladbach and Dortmund — meet on the final day of the 2018-2019 German Bundesliga season, each needing to take the full three points to be certain of achieving their goals for the campaign. For Gladbach, the win would almost certainly guarantee them a return to the UEFA Champions League after a three-year hiatus, per Sportingpedia.

But for Borussia Dortmund, the Bundesliga finale is all about winning the coveted league title for the first time since 2012, as The Inquisitr reported. They will need some help from Eintracht Frankfurt, who must defeat defending champions Bayern Munich in order for Dortmund to claim the title with a victory in the match that will live stream on Saturday.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Borussia Dortmund final matchday German Bundesliga match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 59,724-seat Borussia-Park in Mönchengladbach, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, on Saturday, May 18.

In the United Kingdom, the match gets underway at 2:30 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, that start time is 9:30 a.m. ET, 6:30 a.m. PT. Fans in China can watch the Bundesliga match at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

Dortmund won a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Fortuna Düsseldorf last weekend to put themselves in a position to claim the Bundesliga title, as they are now only two points behind Bayern. But with a deficit of 17 in the goal difference department, per Sky Sports, even a Bayern draw with Frankfurt eliminates Dortmund.

Gladbach, however, sit with 55 points in fourth place, and could drop out of Champions League qualification with a draw or a loss, coupled with a win by either Frankfurt or fifth-place Bayer Leverkeusen. But a win would get Gladbach into the Champions league.

Teen sensation Jadon Sancho scored in Dortmund’s earlier win over Gladbach. Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Borussia Dortmund 2018-2019 German Bundesliga finale showdown, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go. Keep in mind that accessing the Fox Sports Go live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider.

To watch the Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Borussia Dortmund game stream live for free without a cable subscription, fans should sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package that carries the Fox Sports 1 channel, such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods, and thanks to that free week, fans can watch the Die Fohlen vs. Die Schwarzgelben match live streamed at no charge.

Another way to watch a live stream of Mönchengladbach vs. Dortmund is to use the stream provided by Fox Soccer Match Pass. The service requires a monthly subscription fee, but also comes with a seven-day free trial.

In Germany, Sky Go Deutschland will carry the Bundesliga Sunday live stream. In China, PPTV streams the 2018-2019 Bundesliga finale.

Throughout the Middle East, BeIn Sports Connect will live stream the Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Borussia Dortmund match. For a comprehensive list of other outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of the title-deciding match, be sure to consult the information at Live Soccer TV.

In the United Kingdom, unfortunately, there will be no live stream of the Mönchengladbach vs. Dortmund Bundesliga capper. But fans can probably access the live stream through another provider listed in this article by using a VPN service, such as those recommended by CNet, or by using the built-in VPN that comes with the Opera web browser.