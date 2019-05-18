Kim Kardashian Reportedly Done Having Children After Psalm West’s Birth

Kim Kardashian is reportedly done having children following the birth of her fourth child, son Psalm West.

According to People Magazine, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will likely stop having children now that they have four kids, two boys and two girls, and feel like their family is complete.

“She likely won’t have any more after this,” a source told the outlet, adding that Kardashian has always planned on having no more than four children.

“Kim has always wanted four kids. She talks about it all the time.”

Last April, Kardashian sat down for an interview with Elle Magazine and revealed that she didn’t think she could physically handle having any more than four little ones in her home.

“I don’t think I could handle more than that. My time is spread really thin,” and I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids,” Kim stated.

Currently, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is busy caring for her four children, filming her family’s reality TV show, running her cosmetics company, and studying to be a lawyer in the state of California. Her plate is full, and although she has help, sources claim that both she and Kanye are “hands-on” parents.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were said to both be at the hospital for the birth of their fourth child, Psalm West. The couple welcomed the baby boy via surrogate, and were reportedly thrilled to meet their son, whom the family believes looks very much like his mother.

An insider also dished that the couple’s oldest child, daughter North, seemed the most excited about the new addition to the family, and that now that the baby boy is home from the hospital Kim and Kanye have their hands full.

Kardashian is said to have cleared her schedule and is staying home on maternity leave as she is letting go of some of her work obligations for the moment in order to bond with her newborn son, as well as to get the other three children, North, Saint, and Chicago, adjusted to having their little brother in the home.

“She knows they all need special, quality time with her,” says the source. “Kim hasn’t been working at all and is only focusing on her family right now,” says the insider.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian’s family by watching Season 16 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on Sunday nights at 9 p.m.