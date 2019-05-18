Sofia Richie Is Reportedly Fine With Scott Disick Celebrating Father’s Day With Kourtney Kardashian

Sofia Richie reportedly has no problem with her boyfriend, Scott Disick, spending the upcoming Father’s Day holiday with his former girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian.

According to Hollywood Life, Sofia Richie is very understanding of Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s co-parenting relationship, and is fine with her man choosing to celebrate the day with his baby mama and their three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

“Obviously, Sofia is more than happy to have Scott spend Father’s Day with his children, even if Kourtney happens to join their celebration. One of the things Sofia loves most about Scott is what an amazing dad he is, and she’s incredibly supportive when it comes to Scott spending quality time with his kids,” an insider told the outlet.

“She may even join the whole gang if she’s available; she may be spending the day celebrating with her own father [Lionel Richie] while Scott enjoys the day with the kids and Kourt,” the source added.

The insider goes on to say that Richie doesn’t feel jealous of Disick’s relationship with Kardashian, and that she supports the former couple’s co-parenting relationship, especially during special events and holidays like Father’s Day.

Sofia has also been known to spend time with Kourtney and Scott, as well as their children, so it seems that there will be no problem for them as the holiday approaches.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sofia Richie and Scott Disick have been spending a ton of time with Kourtney Kardashian as of late.

Sources tell People Magazine that although many people would love to hear some juicy gossip about the trio, there is no issues between them.

The insider also claims that Kardashian is completely comfortable having Richie around her children, and that she and Disick have been getting along extremely well.

The duo have been asking Sofia to join them for dinners, celebrations, and even family vacations over the past six months, and they reportedly don’t find the situation to be weird or awkward in any way.

Meanwhile, fans who are still rooting for Scott and Kourtney to get back together will likely be disappointed. The source claims that Kardashian is happy to be in a good place with Disick, but that she’s not going to rekindle her romance with the father of her children.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie by following the model on Instagram. They can also watch Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which airs Sunday nights on the E! network.