Former Cast Member Arrested, Accused Of Stealing $7200 Worth Of Haunted Mansion Costumes From Disney World

The guest is facing multiple charges after GPS coordinates helped the police find him.

A man has been arrested and accused of stealing more than $7,000 worth of costumes from the Haunted Mansion in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World. The man is 24-year-old Patrick Spikes from Orange County and he was booked into jail on Friday after months of investigation by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

My News 13 is reporting that in the summer of 2018, Spikes entered a backstage area at Magic Kingdom and began stealing items from the Haunted Mansion. At the time, Spikes was a cast member of Walt Disney World and was using his employee ID to enter areas and take backstage photos which Disney strictly prohibits.

After entering Haunted Mansion, Spikes stole the items which included costumes, wigs, and a tiara. Spikes not only stole the items, but he did sell some of them which has led to the added charge of dealing in stolen property to go along with burglary of an occupied structure and grand theft.

On Friday afternoon, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office posted Spikes’ mugshot and said he now “sits behind bars” while facing his charges. They gave special thanks for the tireless efforts of their Sector 6 detectives who ended up finding Spikes and arresting him.

The arrest affidavit details that Spikes used his Walt Disney World cast member ID to enter Magic Kingdom on July 31, 2018. He was caught by someone taking a photo in the utilidor area underneath the park which is for the passage of Disney employees only.

Many may remember the situation last year where an audio-animatronic named Buzzy was stolen from the old Cranium Command attraction in Epcot. Disney security advised the authorities they were aware of Spikes taking backstage photos and posting them on a Twitter account for all to see.

During the time that Buzzy’s clothing was stolen, it has been learned by investigators that Spikes received more than $29,000 through PayPal over the period of about six weeks.

There were photos of other audio-animatronics on Spike’s phone as well.

In December of 2018, a judge signed a search warrant for the phone of Spikes on which photos of the stolen Haunted Mansion costumes were found. On April 26, 2019, officers contacted a man who revealed he purchased some of those costumes and items from Spikes.

Loading...

The man advised the authorities that Spikes told him he was given permission by Disney to obtain the items and possess them.

The arrest warrant for @BackdoorDisney is a fabulous read. pic.twitter.com/SU5DPiD9Ht — Luis (@luisperezjpg) May 17, 2019

It is not yet known how much time Patrick Spikes could possibly serve for his charges involved in the theft of the Haunted Mansion items.