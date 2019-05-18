Watch Bayern Munich Vs. Eintracht Frankfurt Live Stream: Start Time, Bundesliga Title Race Down To Final Day

Bayern Munich seal the German Bundesliga title with a win, but visiting Eintracht Frankfurt are also desperate for the three points as they try to qualify for their first Champions League.

For the first time since 2009, the German Bundesliga title race has come down to the final day — thanks in large part to leaders Bayern Munich failing to do better than a nil-nil draw with RB Leipzig last weekend, as Inquisitr reported.

On the 34th and last matchday of the 2018-2019 season, Bayern who sit a slim two points clear at the top of the table, face an equally tough and determined opponent in Eintracht Frankfurt, who absolutely must take three points to have a hope of qualifying for their first UEFA Champions League, and first European championship competition since 1960, when they advanced all the way to the final where they ultimately lost to Real Madrid, as the BBC recalls. So Die Adler must grab the the three points in the match that will live stream from the Bavarian capital.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt German Bundesliga final day title-race showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 70,000-seat Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, on Saturday, May 18.

Fans in England and throughout the United Kingdom can catch the kickoff at 2:30 p.m. British Summer Time. In the United States, the game gets underway at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 6:30 a.m. Pacific. In India, the Die Roten vs. Die Adler match kicks off at 7 p.m. on Saturday night.

In terms of the title race, per Sky Sports, a win or a draw clinches the title for Bayern Munich. But a defeat coupled with a clean victory by second-place Borussia Dortmund over Borussia Mönchengladbach, also on Saturday afternoon, would have the title to Bayern’s arch-rivals — who led the Bundesliga by nine points over Bayern just five months ago.

For Eintracht to qualify for the Champions League, they need to defeat Bayern, while Bayer Leverkeusen and Gladbach both either lose or draw their matches.

Franck Ribery scored twice for Bayern Munich in their first meeting with Frankfurt this season. Simon Hofmann / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt 2018-2019 German Bundesliga final day clash, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go. Bear in mind that accessing the Fox Sports Go live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider.

To watch the Bayern Munich vs. Eintracht Frankfurt match stream live for free without a cable subscription, fans should sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package that carries Fox Network local channels, such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods, and thanks to that free week, fans can watch the German Bundesliga match live streamed at no charge.

Another way to watch a live stream of the Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt 2018-2019 German Bundesliga Round 34 matchup, use the stream provided by Fox Soccer Match Pass. The service requires a monthly subscription fee, but also comes with a seven-day free trial.

Loading...

In Germany, Sky Go Deutschland will carry the Bundesliga Sunday live stream. In India, HotStar streams the entire 2018-2019 Bundesliga season.

Internationally, Bayern TV will carry the match on personal computers.

Throughout the Middle East, BeIn Sports Connect will live stream the Bayern-Eintracht match. For a comprehensive list of other outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of Bayern Munich vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, be sure to consult the information at Live Soccer TV.

In the United Kingdom, unfortunately, there will be no live stream of the Bayern Munich vs. Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga finale. But fans can likely access the live stream through another provider listed in this article by using a VPN service, such as those recommended by CNet, or by using the built-in VPN that comes with the Opera web browser.