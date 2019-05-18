Constance Nunes Celebrates The Weekend By Seductively Eating A Sweet Treat

Constance Nunes is celebrating the weekend by cheating on her diet. The Car Masters: From Rust to Riches star took to social media on Friday night to share a sexy new video of herself eating a sweet treat while sporting a stunning red dress.

Constance Nunes is tackling the weekend in style. The model posted a photo and a video of herself to her Instagram account in honor of Friday finally rolling around.

In the video, Constance is seen opening her mouth and shoving in a pastry treat. Nunes bites off a piece of the snack as she dons a low-cut red dress that flaunted her famous figure.

In the post, Constance rocks the dress, which boasts thin spaghetti straps as she shows off her ample cleavage in the form-fitting gown.

Nunes has her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in loose curls, which fall down her back and over her shoulder. Constance also sports a full face of makeup in the post, which includes darkened eyebrows and long lashes.

The model also has a sun-kissed glow all over her body and rocks some coral-colored blush on her cheeks, as well as bronzer and highlighter on her face to add more color.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Constance Nunes announced her marriage on social media back in February. However, before her wedding day, she opened up to Maxim Magazine about what she looks for in a man.

“I like someone who laughs at the dumb s*** I say. I need someone who finds my sense of humor appealing and relatable,” Nunes told the publication.

Constance also revealed what a perfect first date would consist of, which includes beer, burgers, and monster trucks.

“My perfect date would be going to see a drag race or monster truck rally. I like that kind of stuff. Something loud and fun and then follow it up with In-N-Out and beer in the bed of a truck just hanging out,” Nunes admitted.

As far as the model’s guilty pleasure, she claims that she likes to say that she’s busy and then stay home and relax all night long.

“I’m totally that person to say I’m busy or working and can’t go out tonight, but really I just want to be at home drinking wine and eating cheat food in a pillow fort I made in my living room,” she added.

