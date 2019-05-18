Kourtney Kardashian Pulls Up Her Dress To Show Off Her Assets In Sexy New Photo

Kourtney Kardashian is reminding her fans that she’s still got it at 40-years-old.

On Friday night, Kourtney took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself sporting a sexy red dress, and showed off her curves in the process.

In the snapshot, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is seen posing as she lies back on a bed with white sheets and teal pillows. The mother-of-three wears a long, flowing red dress with a black print on it.

Kourtney pulls the dress up and shows off her lean legs in the gown. The low-cut dress also flaunts Kardashian’s ample cleavage and toned arms.

Kourt has her long, dark hair pulled back into a sleek bun behind her head as she gives a sultry stare into the camera. She also sports a deep tan and a full face of makeup in the photograph. Kardashian is seen with darkened eyebrows, dramatic lashes, and a nude lip. She also dons highlighter and pink blush for some extra glow.

Kourtney has her nails painted white, and wears a pair of sparkling earrings as she lounges seductively on the bed.

It seems that the reality star is currently vacationing in Turks and Caicos, where she showed off the stunning view on her Instagram story earlier in the day.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her 40th birthday last month. However, the TV personality didn’t get upset about turning another year older. Instead, she’s said to feel sexier than ever.

“Kourtney used to be really scared about turning 40 as she just didn’t want to be getting older and dealing with everything that comes with that, however, she feels confident and sexier than ever. So she’s really turned her attitude about it around,” an insider told Hollywood Life back in April.

“Kourtney feels blessed to have three healthy, beautiful kids and be in a good place career-wise, too. The idea of getting older is of course scary, but Kourtney looks at her mom Kris and sees how amazingly she’s aged. She constantly posts sexy photos because of how confident she feels in her own skin,” the source added.

Kardashian celebrated her milestone birthday with a big party, with all of her closest family members and friends in attendance.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s life by watching Season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.