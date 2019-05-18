NBA Rumors: Lakers Pursuing Bradley Beal As They Wait For Davis

Once the NBA offseason kicks off in earnest, the Los Angeles Lakers are expected to undergo quite a major overhaul, as the team failed to make the playoffs this past season and will presumably not be bringing back the same roster again.

The Lakers are expected to once again pursue New Orleans center Anthony Davis, but with that situation very much uncertain, the Lakers are looking at other options in their search for another star to pair with Lebron James.

Per The Sporting News‘ Sean Deveney, who cited league sources, the Lakers are citing non-Davis star players, and one of them is Bradley Beal, the Washington Wizards’ guard.

The report stated that since the Wizards are yet to hire a new player personnel boss, it’s unclear what the team’s strategy is for the offseason, including whether they want to trade Beal.

Washington went 32-50 this past season, as the team struggled following the early season-ending injury to franchise player John Wall. But in Wall’s absence, the team’s other star guard, Beal, had the best season of his career, averaging 26.6 points per game. With Wall, per NBC Sports, likely to miss much of next season as well, the Wizards could launch a rebuilding project by trading Beal, having already traded Otto Porter during the season.

Should the Lakers pursue Beal, they would be in position to offer some combination of their nucleus of young players, which includes Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart. The Lakers also landed the fourth overall pick in the NBA Draft, giving them another potential rade asset. That would enable the Lakers to build a new nuclear around James, Beal, and whichever free agents they sign.

Per Deveney’s report, other potential Lakers offseason targets include Toronto’s Kyle Lowry and Utah’s Derrick Favors.

Beal to the Lakers. Wizards get the Lakers #4 overall draft pick, Kyle Kuzma & Brandon Ingram. Who says no? pic.twitter.com/AzyQGhLckY — AngryMan (@AngryManTV) May 17, 2019

Also Friday, ESPN reported that the Lakers will not hire a new executive to replace Magic Johnson. The Lakers’ legend, who held the title of president of basketball operations, suddenly resigned on the last day of the regular season. Rob Pelinka, who had been general manager for the last two yearss, will retain that title and now serve as the Lakers’ top front office decision maker. Kurt Rambis, another former Lakers player who has reportedly become powerful behind the scenes, remains a special advisor to the team.

The Lakers recently named Frank Vogel their new head coach, with Jason Kidd on this staff.