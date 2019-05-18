Vicki Gunvalson May Have Been Demoted From Housewife On ‘RHOC’ After All

Fans were reassured that Vicki Gunvalson was slated to appear as a housewife on the Real Housewives of Orange County for the upcoming 14th season, but a new report from Us Weeklysuggests that the self-styled “OG of the OC” may have been demoted after all. The ladies participated in a promotional photo shoot for the show, and Gunvalson was missing from the event.

“Last week, the RHOC cast shot their official photos for the next season. Vicki was not included in the group cast photos and they shot multiple options,” the source said.

The insider also added that Gunvalson was present at the shoot, so it’s not as if she just had more important things to do. But while she was there and ready, she wasn’t included in the cast photos.

In February, rumors began swirling that the Coto Insurance big wig had been demoted from housewife to friend because of her ongoing battle with her castmates. A short while later, as The Inquisitr previously reported, Gunvalson confirmed that she was filming for the 14th season, but didn’t say what role she would be playing on the show.

“It’s [too] soon to tell whether Vicki will be an RHOC full-time member or a part-time member. She will, however, have getting engaged and getting married as a major part of her story line this season,” a source said about Gunvalson’s role. “That was a game changer when she brought that to the table.”

Many assumed that the OC housewife was returning in a full-time role after she managed to get engaged to boyfriend Steve Lodge during filming. As The Inquisitr reported, rumors suggested that Gunvalson got engaged to save her role on the show, but a source close to the couple said that the rumors weren’t true.

“Vicki definitely did not get engaged just to get a spot on ‘RHOC’ this season,” the source said. “The plan, all along was for Vicki to be a cast member on ‘RHOC’ because she’s great for the show.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Andy Cohen also shut down the rumors that Lodge and Gunvalson got engaged to help her stick around on the show.

Still, whether her engagement was for show or not, Gunvalson’s role on the franchise may not be secure. Fans may have to wait until the show premieres to see whether the reality star will be around full or part time as Bravo has declined to comment on the situation.