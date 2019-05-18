’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Ashley Martson Slams Jay Smith’s ‘Fake’ Tribute

It’s been an interesting journey for 90 Day Fiancé couple Ashley Martson and Jay Smith. The duo met while Ashley was visiting the island of Jamaica with a group of friends. After a brief interaction, Jay found the blonde bombshell on social media and the couple began their courtship. Ashley later planned another trip to Jamaica, where Jay proposed, and the couple began the K-1 visa process to move him to the United States.

The couple’s journey was documented during the sixth season of 90 Day Fiancé and fans were given a front row seat to witness the highs and lows of Ashley and Jay’s relationship, including their breakup. As Season 6 came to an end, it was revealed that Jay had been talking to other women via dating apps days after his Las Vegas wedding to Ashley. The couple tried to overcome their issues but Ashley ultimately called it quits.

However, it seems Jay still has a soft spot for his ex and took to Instagram to share a special Mother’s Day tribute to the mother-of-two.

“You are a kind, generous and loving human being, a strong woman, and one that I am lucky to know and proud to love. Happy Mother’s Day, @ashleye_90,” he wrote in a now-deleted post, according to a report from In Touch Weekly.

Unfortunately for the Jamaican-born tattoo artist, Ashley wasn’t impressed by his kind words.

“I wish he would’ve come to me personally,” she told In Touch Weekly. “For me, it was kind of fake. I didn’t hear from him on Mother’s Day.”

The couple recently reunited for a promotional wedding photo session for the show and Ashley revealed that she and her ex managed to “pushed through” the shoot the best they could, despite the awkwardness between them, according to a report from In Touch Weekly.

The reality star later shared the wedding photos to her Instagram account. Ashley can be seen wearing a gorgeous white strapless gown with silver accessories, while Jay looked dapper wearing a black and white suit with a bowtie. The blushing bride also wore her hair down in loose curls and topped things off with a shimmering tiara. The couple stood together for a number of poses, including an intimate shot surrounded by flowers.

The couple’s photoshoot also featured the couple posing with personalized props, including a retro VW Beetle and a fairytale-inspired mirror welcoming guests to their special day.

Fans of the controversial pair can keep up with their relationship during this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on Sundays on TLC.