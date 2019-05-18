Britney Spears Addresses Rumors That She Won’t Perform On Stage Again

Britney Spears addressed the rumors on Friday that she won’t be performing on stage again in the wake of her mental health issues. While speaking with TMZ, the megastar said that “of course” she will be on stage again, and possibly even sooner than people expect.

While out and about shopping with boyfriend Sam Ashgari in Beverly Hills, she was asked if she would be on stage again and confirmed that she would be.

Spears checked into a mental health facility in early April for a 30-day stint to help her recover after she began struggling with mental health issues. Sources say that between her father’s health issues and a change in her medications, the singer was having a difficult time.

As part of the effort to get herself in a better place, the singer announced that she would be canceling her Las Vegas residency

The 37-year-old has since left the facility, but reports have emerged that Spears isn’t doing well, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Friends close to the singer say that she has been and will continue to be in a conservatorship with her father as the executor because she has continued to struggle with an undisclosed mental health issue.

“She is in no state to be able to take care of herself let alone to do live shows,” a source close to the singer said. “She needs to get the right combination of medication and therapy for more than just a 30-day stay in a facility for her to be able to function properly.”

The rumors of her fragile state only intensified after her manager, Larry Rudolph, said that she is in no condition to perform and may never be again. As The Inquisitr reported, Rudolph weighed in on the pop princess’ struggles.

“As the person who guides her career — based on the information I and all of the professionals who work with her are being told on a need-to-know basis — from what I have gathered it’s clear to me she should not be going back to do this Vegas residency, not in the near future and possibly never again.”

At the time, Rudolph said that Spears had no desire to perform right now and that she was under a great deal of stress. He also said that he hadn’t heard from her in months, an indicator that she wasn’t ready to hit the stage any time soon.

But if you ask Spears, she is certain that she will, without a doubt, be performing again.