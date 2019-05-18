Chris Wallace Suggests Donald Trump Has A New Fixer, And It’s William Barr

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace implied that President Donald Trump may have a new fixer working on his behalf, and it is someone with a lot more power and influence than Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, The Daily Beast reports. Wallace, in an interview, pointed out that for the first two years of his term, the president frequently and publicly lamented that he did not have an attorney general in Jeff Sessions who worked in his personal best interests. William Barr, on the the other hand, has been doing just that, Wallace said.

“He clearly has that now with Bill Barr,” he said. “Not saying that Barr isn’t right in everything he says. But he clearly is protecting this president and advocating his point of view on a lot of these issues.”

Wallace’s remarks came on the heels of an interview that the attorney general gave in which Barr defended Trump’s repeated characterization of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation as a witch hunt. Mueller’s investigation looked into Russian meddling in the 2016 elections, including whether or not Trump or his associates actively coordinated with Russia in that regard.

In the interview, which was conducted by Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer, Barr said that House Democrats calling for him to be held in contempt are simply trying to discredit him in the face of his investigation into their own potential wrongdoing with respect to the investigation, and before. Barr went on to suggest that the FBI may have “put their thumb on the scale” during the Russia investigation, particularly during its early stages.

Fox News fans fly into a white-hot rage at ‘dishonest political hack’ Chris Wallace for going after Bill Barr https://t.co/ercMe5xiMX — Raw Story (@RawStory) May 17, 2019

Wallace went on to praise his colleague, Hemmer, for his interview skills when speaking with the sometimes evasive attorney general, saying that, as an interviewer, he did a “hell of a job and squeezed the sponge dry getting everything that Bill Barr was prepared to say.” He went on to add that the president himself had likely watched the interview and likely approved of Barr’s posture in contrast to what he had come to expect from Sessions during his tenure as attorney general.

Wallace has expressed similar sentiments in the past, previously accusing Barr of acting on Trump’s behalf, going as far as to say that he was behaving less like a U.S. attorney general and more like the president’s personal defense lawyer. That remark came shortly after Barr held a press conference prior to his release of the redacted version of Mueller’s report.