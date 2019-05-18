’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Nicole Nafziger Defends Fiancé Azan Tefou

Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou were first introduced to the world as a couple during the fourth season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé.

Nicole, a single mother living in the United States, fell in love with Azan, a man living in Morocco, after chatting with him online. During her appearance on the show, Nicole revealed that she has sent Azan money in the past, which became a major flag to her family and friends. Nicole’s family immediately assumed the handsome Moroccan man had dubious intentions and was only pretending to be in love with Nicole in order to gain entrance into America.

The couple is now appearing on the new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, and Nicole’s family is still suspicious of their future son-in-law. However, the almost-bride is standing by her man.

According to a report from Soap Dirt, Nicole believes that Azan truly does love her and that their relationship has been portrayed in a negative light on the TLC series. Earlier this week, Nicole took to Instagram to interact with her fans through a Q&A session. When asked about her relationship with Azan, Nicole wrote a lengthy response to reiterate that her man has never used her for selfish gain. She also stated that she isn’t “delusional” or “mental” contrary to what people have been calling her.

“Yes, crazy as it seems, Azan loves me just as much as I love him,” she wrote. “Yes, I know I am worthy to be loved by someone who treats me well and Azan is that man. Y’all do not know Azan at all like I or his family do.”

The reality show star also defended Azan after fans brought up the fact that he doesn’t post photos of her to his Instagram account, according to a report from InTouch Weekly.

“I do not care that he doesn’t post me on his IG often because he doesn’t use it. Plus, he doesn’t have to post on IG for me to see he loves me,” she explained to curious fans.

She went on to say she plans to start a YouTube channel to offer fans an inside look into her life and relationship with Azan.

“The only people who will ‘finally open their eyes’ is y’all once y’all see our journey continued on YouTube,” she said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the couple remains unmarried and Azan is still living in Morocco, despite numerous attempts to move stateside. Fans of the couple can keep up with their relationship on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on Sundays on TLC.