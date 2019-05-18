The Mac Miller Legacy Fund Has Been Launched In Hopes Of Assisting Those Battling With Substance Abuse

The Mac Miller Fund was created by the rapper's family after his death to offer help to those struggling with substance abuse.

Malcolm James McCormick, best known as Mac Miller, was a beloved rapper known for hits such as Self Care and Hurt Feelings. He died unexpectedly on September 7, 2018 at just 26-years-old. He’d struggled with substance abuse for years and his death was later labeled as an apparent drug overdose. His death at such a young age was a shock not only to the rap community but to all those who knew him and loved his jovial spirit. In the wake of his tragic loss, Mac’s family sought for ways to ensure that his legacy was never forgotten. They eventually started the Mac Miller Fund, according to Hot New Hip Hop.

The Mac Miller Fund recently donated a very generous $500,000 to the non-profit organization MusiCares. This foundation, which was established in 1989, works to help provide funds and resources to assist those in need whether it be in regards to health, rehabilitation, or financial help. The recent donation led to the launch of the Mac Miller Legacy Fund, which has a very specific goal in mind. This fund, created in honor of Mac himself, strives to provide financial assistance and other help to young adults struggling with substance abuse.

We are proud to announce the establishment of The MusiCares @MacMiller Legacy Fund, which will help music people age 27 and under who are struggling with substance abuse. Learn more: https://t.co/xtmxJPZsAz pic.twitter.com/3YZTZ4NNHD — MusiCares (@MusiCares) May 17, 2019

Substance abuse affects so many of our nation’s young people, many of whom have no outside guidance to assist them with getting the treatment they desperately need for their health and recovery. Mac’s family aspires to save young lives from an unnecessary tragic ending by offering them the medical help that they might not be able to afford otherwise. Of course, there is nothing that can bring back Mac’s life. Nevertheless, this foundation could keep other families from having to mourn a loved one prematurely.

The Recording Academy, through which MusiCares operates, issued a press release regarding the goal Mac’s family has for this foundation.

“These grants celebrate Malcolm’s life and legacy by funding two respected organizations that provide opportunities for young people to realize their talents and potential. It’s critically important to our family to fund a safety net for artists and musicians who are struggling with substance addiction. No life should be cut short for lack of expert help.”

Maxwell King, the president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Foundation, also spoke about the power these funds can have.