‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Finale: Characters That Fans Would Like To See Return In Episode 6

With only one episode left of HBO’s Game of Thrones, many fans are wondering if some of the previous characters on the show could make a final appearance in Episode 6. While not confirmed, here are some characters that fans would like to see make a return in the Season 8 finale.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses HBO’s Game of Thrones Season 8. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Daario Naharis

The last fans saw of Daario Naharis (Michiel Huisman) was when Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) left him behind in Meereen. He was tasked with looking after Dany’s empire while she took on Westeros and, potentially, a more politically motivated marriage.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, fans have been wondering if Daario would make a return in Season 8 of Game of Thrones. Initially, some fans were worried that Daario would show up in Westeros but fighting on Cersei Lannister’s (Lena Headey) side rather than for Daenerys. After all, Daario has worked for the Golden Company before.

However, Episode 5 of Game of Thrones Season 8 came and went without an appearance of Daario.

Now, according to IOL, fans are wondering if maybe Daenerys should return to Meereen and leave Westeros far behind. Ever since she has touched down on Westerosi soil, it appears her life has unraveled. Not only has she lost people — and dragons — that were dear to her, she has also finally succumbed to the madness that has threatened her from the very start as she razed King’s Landing even though a surrender had been issued. If she were to give up her dream of the Iron Throne, falling back to Meereen at this point in the game could, potentially, see her reunited with Daario.

Ellaria Sand

Remember Ellaria Sand (Indira Varma)? As The Telegraph points out, the last fans saw of her was when Cersei imprisoned her in the Black Cells underneath the Red Keep and left her to watch her daughter, Tyene (Rosabell Laurenti Sellers), to rot after she was poisoned in the same manner in which Ellaria had poisoned Cersei’s daughter.

So, in theory, Ellaria could still be alive. This means that the potential is there for Daenerys or her advisors to find Ellaria in the ruins of King’s Landing in the Season 8 finale of Game of Thrones.

Robin Arryn

Robin (Lino Facioli) is the son of Catelyn’s (Michelle Fairley) sister, Lysa (Kate Dickie) and hasn’t been seen since Season 6 of Game of Thrones. Also known as Lord of the Vale, Robin hasn’t participated in any side that is fighting for ownership of the Iron Throne.

While it seems a long shot to see this character in the Season 8 finale, many fans are hoping for a look in on this character to see if he has developed any since his last appearance.

Hot Pie

Hot Pie (Ben Hawkey) is one of those Game of Thrones characters that everyone loves. He hasn’t been seen since he bumped into Arya early on in Season 7, according to TV Guide.

While he hasn’t been seen for a while, it doesn’t mean that fans have forgotten about him. In fact, fans are actively searching for this character on Google and, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, there are a few theories involving Hot Pie. In fact, there is even one that manages to make him the Prince That Was Promised.

Edmure Tully

Poor Edmure (Tobias Menzies) has endured a lot in Game of Thrones. However, considering he is still alive, the potential is there that he might make an appearance in the Season 8 finale. While his appearance might be possible, fans of this character are likely to get more of a cameo appearance than having him contribute to any of the major story arc development that needs to be tied up in the Season 8 finale.

Meera Reed

Meera (Ellie Kendrick) supported Brandon Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) as he became the Three-Eyed Raven. However, when Bran didn’t give her much by way of a thank you or any major appreciation for her help, she decided to return home to Greywater Watch. Meera said she would winter with her family and it seems likely that that is the final time fans will ever get to see her in Game of Thrones.

Nymeria

Many fans were disgruntled at Jon Snow (Kit Harington) for not petting the direwolf, Ghost, after he gave him away to Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju). However, one other direwolf remains alive from those belonging to the Stark siblings. Nymeria is Arya’s (Maisie Williams) direwolf and was last seen living in a wolf pack in the wilds of Westeros.

With Ayra not killing Cersei and possibly now returning home to Winterfell, the potential is there that viewers might get one last look in on Nymeria in the Season 8 finale of Game of Thrones.

Jaqen H’ghar

Jaqen (Tom Wlaschiha) taught Arya everything she needed to know in order to defeat the Night King (Vladimír Furdík). While it seems unlikely that Jaqen will appear in the Season 8 finale of Game of Thrones, fans are hoping Arya gets one last meeting with the man who helped her to achieve so much.

Benjen Stark

It is highly probable that Benjen Stark (Joseph Mawle) died while allowing Jon Snow to escape the wights in the North beyond the Wall. However, many fans are still hoping to see this character resurrected. After all, the general rule of thumb when it comes to character deaths is that if the audience didn’t see the dead body, the potential is still there for the character to return — no matter how bad the odds are.

Of course, viewers will just have to wait a little longer to find out if any of these previous Game of Thrones characters make a return in the Season 8 finale.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones returns to HBO with Episode 6, the series finale, on Sunday, May 19, at 9 p.m. ET.