American Fashion Model Lauren Layne Sizzles In A Black Bathing Suit On Instagram

Lauren Layne gained social media popularity right after she got a chance to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show a few years ago. And although she was not selected to participate in the show last year, the model is still on top of her game when it comes to her Instagram modeling activities.

The hottie recently took to her account and posted a new racy photo which sent a wave of excitement through her fans. In the snap, the 25-year-old model could be seen standing amid some palm trees, wearing a very stylish black bathing suit with a wide V-neckline that allowed her to flaunt her perky breasts. And that’s not all, but she also flaunted her long, sexy legs through the swimsuit’s high-cut design.

The model kept it simple and accessorized with a delicate pendant, while she wore minimal makeup and let her brunette tresses down to exude lots of style and sexiness. In the caption, Lauren announced that the fashionable swimsuit was from her very own swimsuit line: Lauren Layne Swim.

Commenting on the snap, Lauren’s fans wrote that she has an awesome figure, while one fan pointed out that she is quite underrated and deserves more acclaim in the modeling industry. Other fans, per usual, showered her with compliments, including “extremely hot,” “too beautiful,” and “simply stunning,” while the remaining commentators posted plenty of hearts, kiss, and fire emojis on the pic to let Lauren know how much they admire her.

Prior to posting the picture, Lauren treated her fans to a very stylish snap wherein she could be seen donning a skimpy, front tie top which allowed her to put her bare chest on full display. The model accessorized with a pair of black shades and lots of gold chains and pendants, as well as gold drop earrings. She wore minimal makeup and tied her hair into a sleek bun.

Lauren posed while sitting on an outdoor sofa to soak up the sun, and per the geotag, the picture was captured in Crosby Street Hotel, which is located in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood. As of this writing, the picture has amassed more than 4,300 likes and plenty of comments, as fans praised Lauren for her fabulous sense of style, while her female fans thanked her for being their style icon.

Although Lauren has a busy modeling life, she always makes sure to read the comments that people post on her Instagram snap. According to an article by GQ, the Missouri native also responds to some comments whenever she gets time; a move which has made her quite popular among her legions of followers.