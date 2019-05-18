Rita Ora Spills Out Of A White Corset Dress In Steamy Instagram Photos

Rita Ora gave fans a glorious view of her shapely figure in a couple of posts shared to her Instagram page on Thursday.

Fresh from her trip to Nice, France, where she made a spectacular appearance at the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 16, the gorgeous singer and actress has been documenting her wonderful experience on social media for the past two days.

Since this was the first time that Rita has attended the celebrated film festival – she partnered with ice cream brand Magnum for the event – it was only natural that the British singer was overjoyed to be there. Wanting to share her excitement with her 14.8 million Instagram followers, Rita has been dropping a suite of head-turning snaps from the French Riviera – and getting some viral attention in the process.

In two particularly sizzling posts shared yesterday, the “Hot Right Now” hitmaker wowed fans by modeling a jaw-dropping white corset dress that left very little to the imagination. Featuring a spectacular sweetheart corset, the curve-hugging gown put her busty assets front and center, while also accentuating her tiny waist.

The blond bombshell flaunted her generous décolletage in the revealing outfit, nearly spilling out of the plunging bustier that could barely contain her buxom curves. To add some sparkle to her attire, Rita adorned her cleavage with a massive diamond necklace, cutting a glamorous figure in the elegant white dress.

According to The Daily Mail, the show-stopping gown hails from the Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood AW19 collection.

“If you look closely, you’ll see logo print on the dress,” states the media outlet, noting that Rita wore the fabulous dress at the Magnum True To Pleasure launch on Thursday afternoon.

In the snapshot, one taken at the Magnum photocall, the white-clad singer is portrayed with a white Magnum ice cream in hand as she stands in front of a tub of delicious chocolate sauce. Rita strikes a sultry pose in the eye-catching snap, dangling her ice cream into the tub and watching as the sauce drips from the sweet treat.

“A whole snack,” quipped one of her fans upon seeing the photo.

“So pretty oh my. You’ve literally just sold me an ice cream,” wrote another, ending their message with an ice cream emoji, a heart eyes emoji, and a fire emoji.

“Awwwwhhhh my two favourite [sic] things in one picture,” commented a third person, adding a string of flattering emojis to their Instagram post.

In a second photo share of the day, the “Only Want You” singer gave fans a more detailed look at her fabulous dress. This time around, Rita posted three photos of her magnificent outfit, unveiling her entire look from head to toe.

Also captured at the Magnum photocall, the pics revealed that the incredible frock boasted a dramatic thigh-high slit that showed off Rita’s chiseled legs. The Kosovo-born beauty looked every inch the siren in the daring outfit, flaunting her hourglass figure with tremendous elegance.

The “Let You Love Me” songstress added height to her sinuous frame with a pair of white pumps, a whimsical design adorned with opulent-looking feathers. Rita put her sculpted pins on display in the stunning dress and showed her playful side by winking at the camera in one of the photos.

“Wooooah! So hot,” commented one fan, adding a fire emoji into the mix.

“One of the best glams ever,” noted another, ending their message with a couple of heart eyes emojis.

“The elegance jumped out,” penned a third Instagram user.

Rita posed up a storm at the Magnum bash – the first stop on her busy agenda for the Cannes Film Festival – and even put on a show for the star-studded crowd gathered at the event. After that, the 28-year-old stunner slipped into a breathtaking two-piece gown – an embellished lilac design by Zuhair Murad – and headed to the film festival, as reported by The Inquisitr earlier today.