Watch Toronto Raptors Vs. Milwaukee Bucks Live Stream: Game Two, NBA Eastern Finals, Start Time, Preview

The Toronto Raptors felt they let a winnable Game One slip away and will now try to do better when they face the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in Game Two of the Eastern Conference final.

The Milwaukee Bucks will look to continue the performance they put up in the fourth quarter of Game One — and leave the other three quarters behind — when they take on the Toronto Raptors in Game Two of the NBA Eastern Conference Final. The top-seeded Bucks recovered from an 11-point first-quarter deficit, and trailed by seven at the end of the third quarter, per Basketball Reference. However, they managed to post 32 points in the final frame — including a 10-0 run to finish the game — while holding the Toronto offense to just 17 on their way to a 108-100 win to protect their home court and take a 1-0 leadoff in the series that could put the franchise into its first NBA Final since 1974. But the Raptors will hope to even the series in Game Two, which will live stream from Milwaukee.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks second game of their NBA Eastern Conference final series, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The Game Two matchup gets underway at 7:30 p.m. Central Daylight Time at the 17,500-seat Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Friday, May 17.

That start time is 8:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 5:30 p.m. Pacific. In the United Kingdom, tipoff time for the Celtics-Bucks semifinals series opener will be 1:30 a.m. British Summer Time.

The Raptors got a 31 point performance from Kawhi Leonard, and another 30 from Kyle Lowry, but put only one other platter in double figures. They played just three days after a draining Game Seven win over the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern semifinals, which may have left the team too exhausted to sustain 48 minutes against the Eastern Conference first-place team, according to NBA.com.

“It’s no excuses,” Leonard told NBA.com. “Like I said, we had open looks that we could have made. We started off the game well. We just didn’t finish it up too great.”

Kawhi Leonard’s 31 points in Game One were not enough for the Toronto Raptors. Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Two, access the streaming video provided by Watch TNT, or download the Watch TNT app to watch a live stream on mobile devices. Watch TNT also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Raptors vs. Bucks showdown streaming live to their TV sets.

For fans who want to stream the Toronto-Milwaukee clash for free without cable login credentials, a feed from TNT Overtime will also stream at the above link, or on most mobile devices. TNT Overtime allows fans to choose and switch between any one of four camera angles on the game, or to watch all four at the same time in a mosaic view.

Another way to watch the live stream for free (and without a cable subscription) is for fans to sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package such as DirecTV Now, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Those services require credit card information and subscription fees — but each offers a seven-day free trial. That means during the weeklong period, fans can watch the Raptors-Bucks game (and other NBA Playoff games) for free.

To watch the Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Two live stream in the United Kingdom, NBA League Pass has the game, though the service requires a subscription fee. For a complete list of broadcast and live streaming sources in dozens of other countries around the globe, see the listings at the NBA website.