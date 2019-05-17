WWE Rumors: Former World Champion Believes Dean Ambrose Will Show Up At AEW’s ‘Double Or Nothing’

Could Jon Moxley make his next wrestling appearance in Las Vegas?

The card for All Elite Wrestling’s first-ever pay-per-view appears to be solidified and in place for next weekend. Double or Nothing is going to make history as the first step in AEW becoming a serious wrestling organization, but what surprises may be in store? While the roster and matches are set for now, one former WWE World Champion believes that former superstar Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) will make his AEW debut on May 25, 2019.

Back in April, Dean Ambrose officially let his WWE contract expire and it had long been known that he was not going to re-sign. A short time later, Ambrose appeared on Twitter with a hype video showcasing his return to his old ring name and gimmick of Jon Moxley.

The Inquisitr reported how Ambrose/Moxley was going to begin working on an MMA film soon and that he’d begin wrestling somewhere after it was over. Many fans believe otherwise, though, and they feel as if he’s going to eventually sign with All Elite Wrestling and Las Vegas would be the ultimate spot for him to make his debut.

Other former WWE superstars believe the same thing.

Current Bellator fighter Jake Hager (formerly Jack Swagger in WWE) spoke with ESPN MMA recently, and AEW came up in conversation. While he said that he will definitely not be appearing at Double or Nothing, he believes someone else from WWE will be there.

As transcribed by Wrestling Inc., Hager said that he has spoken with AEW about signing with them, but he can’t talk about potential offers at this time. While he’s not 100 percent certain, Hager believes that Moxley is going to show up in AEW soon and he did hint that it will happen at Double or Nothing.

“I don’t want to step in Jon Moxley’s shadow. That’s going to be a great debut for him hopefully, I have my fingers crossed that is where we see him at.”

While Hager doesn’t come right out and say that Moxley is going to end up with All Elite Wrestling, his words do make it seem as if he knows more than he’s saying. For Hager to state “that’s going to be a great debut for him” makes it appears as if a contract has already been signed and it’s already a done deal.

Jon Moxley, aka Dean Ambrose, hasn’t been seen or heard from much since his final moment with The Shield in WWE. He is working on the Cagefighter movie and it has been said that he would be accepting independent bookings soon, but no one really knows for sure. If wrestling fans want to have a possibly great surprise debut happen before their eyes, they will want to tune into Double or Nothing next weekend.