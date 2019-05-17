Bebe Rexha Shows Off Her Curves In Unretouched Bikini Photo

Instagram may be a hotbed of sleek, sexy bikini photos that are photoshopped to perfection, but Bebe Rexha isn’t buying into the hype. She posed for a stunning bikini photo that shows off her curves, flaws and all.

In the Instagram post, the singer poses in a red, black and pink bikini with wet pink hair and an oversized pair of sunglasses. If that sounds like the average social media bikini post, don’t be fooled. Rexha decided to show what a “real woman” looks like without all the filters and airbrushing.

“I probably should of photoshopped my stomach and made it look flat. I probably should of photoshopped my legs to make them look thinner. I probably should of made myself look taller and Smoothed my legs,” she wrote. “But I didn’t. Society can really f**k with you. Here is what a real woman looks like on Instagram without photoshop.”

Fans and fellow performers were loving the look.

“And she hotter than those fake thots,” wrote Sirius host Symon.

Makeup artist Ash K. Holm weighed in on the image, too.

“We love REAL!!!! Thanks for showing us what a bad bish really is!!” she wrote.

That’s not to say that Rexha is against a photoshopped image. She frequently posts glamorous photos where she poses in luxury clothing or stage costume.

But it’s not the first time that she has departed from the usual sexy fare to talk about body image.

In October, the singer posted an image showing off her tiny waist and round booty, saying that she is a size 8 and proud. She also talked about the fact that many designers won’t send her the size of clothing that she wears, so she can’t fit the samples.

“Work with me and my big fat ass,” she concluded.

The post came just before Rexha revealed that multiple fashion designers refused to dress her for the Grammy awards because she was too large.

In early May, she also spoke about how working in entertainment has changed the way she looks at her own body. According to USA Today, her manager told her to get into “boot-camp shape” after signing a deal. She says her manager told her to lose 20 pounds and it caused her to spiral into a place where she didn’t like the way she looked.

Now, she says, she has worked hard to love herself, even though she still struggles to keep a positive self-image.