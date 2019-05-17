Kim Kardashian Reveals The Name Of Her Fourth Child In Baby Boy’s First Instagram Photo

Ever since Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their fourth child into the world on May 10, fans have been dying to see the newborn baby and to know what the proud parents have decided to name their bundle of joy.

While the rumor mill has churned out a lot of speculation regarding the name of Kim and Kanye’s newborn son – as fans kept grasping at straws in a frantic search for possible clues that the new mommy might have hidden away in her social media posts – the family has been very tight-lipped about the topic.

According to the latest baby name theory, fans recently became convinced that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and her rapper husband had named their baby boy Bear. As random as that may sound, the rumor started after Kim captioned one of her baby-related Instagram posts with a bear emoji. This prompted fans to speculate that the gesture was hiding possible clues about the baby name, The Inquisitr reported at the time.

Despite all the talk from overly excited fans, both Kim and Kanye have done a great job at keeping the baby name under wraps. In fact, the two haven’t even released any baby photos in the past week since their son was born. After seven days of silence, Kim has now finally unveiled the name of her baby boy in an Instagram post that immediately went viral.

A couple of hours ago, the KUWTK star took to the popular social media outlet to announce that the name of her newborn son is Psalm West. The proud mother-of-four broke the news by sharing an adorable photo of her son, the first one that she has ever posted on Instagram.

Although the photo was actually a screenshot from her phone rather than an official photo, the post revealed everything that fans have been avidly trying to find out. The pic was a message that she sent to Kanye and came with a photo of baby Psalm sleeping in a white crib.

Kim captioned her post with the name of her baby boy, letting her massive Instagram following know that she and Kanye had finally settled on a name for their newborn son. The photo of Psalm West amassed more than 1.4 million likes within an hour of having been posted, in addition to over 26,000 comments.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the proud parents were said to have already had a name in mind ever since before Psalm was born. However, Kim and Kanye agreed to hold off on making it official until after meeting the baby for the first time.

Psalm West is the fourth child and second son of Kim and Kanye and was born last week via surrogate. The two share one other son, 3-year-old Saint, and two daughters, 5-year-old North and 1-year-old Chicago. Just like Psalm, his sister, Chicago, was also carried to term via surrogate after doctors advised Kim not to subject her body to any more pregnancies following the birth of her first two children.