Grace Elizabeth Wows Fans By Donning A Pink Satin Gown As She Heads Out To Support A Cause

The model recently attended the Annual Hot Pink Party for breast cancer awareness, hosted by BCRF and Estee Lauder Companies.

Everyone knows Grace Elizabeth for her beautiful lingerie and bikini pics because of her association with Victoria’s Secret. The model, however, has proved time and again by participating in different fashion shows and social events that she can pull off all type of looks with utmost perfection.

This is exactly what she did as she headed out to attend the Annual Hot Pink Party in New York, hosted by the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) and Estee Lauder Companies to make the world breast cancer free.

For the purpose, and to comply with the pink theme of the event, the model opted for an elegant pink, satin poplin gown with a strapless neckline that made her look nothing short of stunning.

Per the caption, the dress was from American fashion designer Brandon Maxwell’s pre-fall collection. The amazing dress accentuated the model’s figure while giving her a very graceful look — just perfect for the event. In terms of her aesthetics, Grace opted for a dark-pink lipstick and some pink blusher to highlight her cheeks. She let her brunette tresses down and opted to ditch necklaces and earrings so as not to take people’s attention away from her elegant gown. In terms of accessories, she carried a small, gold box purse to keep it simple.

The model posted three pictures from the event to provide a full-length view of her outfit to her fans. As of the writing of this piece, the post in question amassed more than 35,000 likes and 167 comments wherein fans not only praised Grace’s dress and her look but also appreciated her for working towards such a noble cause.

Taking to her comments section, Brandon Maxwell wrote that Grace is the “most gorgeous girl in the world inside and out,” while other fans also showered her with various complimentary words and phrases like “beyond stunning,” “extremely beautiful,” “absolutely angelic,” and “perfect from head to toe.” One fan wrote that Grace looks like a princess in the dress, while another follower opined that the color suits her a lot.

According to an article by Vogue, like Grace, everyone in attendance at the event wore pink clothes in accordance with the breast cancer awareness theme. Hosted by British actress Elizabeth Hurley, the event was attended by many celebrities, including Carolyn Murphy, Lizzie and Jonathan Tisch, Gucci Westman, and Vera Wang, among others. Per the article, the annual gala is arranged every year and it is one of the organization’s main fundraising events.