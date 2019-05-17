Spoilers For Next Week On ‘The Young And The Restless’: Rey Makes A Proposal To Sharon

New The Young and the Restless spoilers video for next week brings life-threatening danger for Adam, and Nick wonders if Billy pulled the trigger and shot his brother. Plus, Paul’s investigation into the shoot, a proposal from Rey, and a realization from Elena.

Adam (Mark Grossman) was shot, and Paul (Doug Davidson) plans to find out who did it. While doctors tend to Adam in the hospital, Paul goes to the tack house after interrogating Sharon (Sharon Case) at the hospital. Paul sees the duffle bag filled with cash intact and realizes that Adam was the target since whoever shot him did not steal the money.

At Crimson Lights, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Billy (Jason Thompson) discuss the situation over coffee. Nick comes right out and asks Billy if he’s the person who shot Adam. While Billy looks irritated by the question, it wasn’t a stretch for Nick to make considering Adam killed Billy’s daughter Delia. However, Nick isn’t aware that Billy was with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) celebrating their reunion (but not marriage). Victoria wonders if Nick is the one who shot him, but Nick was with Christian, so he has an alibi just like Billy, which makes everybody wonder who did it, then.

Next, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) calls Sharon with a huge proposal. No, having just filed for divorce from Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) and parting on good terms with Arturo (Jason Canela), Rey isn’t asking Sharon to marry him. He is, however, asking his girlfriend to take the next step in their relationship. Rey wants Sharon and him to move in together. It seems like he’d end up moving to her house especially considering she’s his landlord in the apartment over Crimson Lights. Sharon is attached to her home and wasn’t even interested in leaving for a new house last year with Nick. She looks pretty pleased with Rey’s idea, so these two will probably live together soon.

Finally, Elena (Brytni Sarpy) talks with Devon (Bryton James). It seems she considered leaving Genoa City even though Elena and Devon have a connection. However, the thought of leaving made Elena realize something important — she doesn’t want to move away. It looks like Elena is telling Devon that she is interested in seeing where things go between them, and she’s willing to put her plans on hold to stay in Genoa City with him as he continues running Hamilton Winters Group and grieving Neil.