Sofia Richie Stuns In Black Bra & See-Through Skirt

Sofia Richie left little to the imagination this week when she posted a photograph of herself shirtless on social media.

On Friday, Sofia Richie took to her Instagram account to share the sexy snapshot of herself rocking nothing but a bra and a see-through skirt.

In the picture, the model is seen showing off her toned arms, flat tummy, and insane abs as she goes topless in nothing but a skimpy black bra, which put her ample cleavage on display.

Richie adds to the look with a high-waisted skirt, which is made from a see-through netted material, and gives fans a peek underneath to Sofia’s lean legs.

Richie dons a deep tan all over her body, and sports a full face of makeup for the photos. Sofia rocks darkened eyebrows and understated eyes. She also wears pink blush on her cheeks and highlighter to add to her shimmering glow, as well as nude lips.

The model’s blonde hair is pulled back and styled in a loose, wavy updo, which frames her famous face as she gives a sultry pose for the camera.

In another photo in the series, Sofia sits on the floor and pulls up her skirt to showcase her legs.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sofia Richie’s social media followers aren’t always kind. Sometimes the model gets hateful comments about her looks, or her relationship with Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, Scott Disick.

Sofia is often criticized for dating Scott, who is 15-years older than she is. However, insiders close to the couple reveal that neither one of them cares about their age difference, and that Richie is very mature for being only 20-years-old.

“They actually laugh over people saying that they have nothing in common or she’s too immature him, because she’s the one who takes care of him,” an insider tells Life & Style.

“Let’s not forget that before they started dating Scott was partying a lot — and you don’t see that side of him anymore. He’s never out getting too out of control and that’s because Sofia has created a stable life for him. She loves to plan outdoor adventures for the two of them, like an early evening hike or order in sushi or go to low-key date nights and watch movies,” the source added of the couple’s relationship.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie’s sexy modeling photos by following her on Instagram.