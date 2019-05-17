Alleged Serial Killer Nicholas Brent Gibson Brags About Slaying Elderly Man: ‘I Killed Him With My Bare Hands’

Accused serial killer Nicholas Brent Gibson appeared to offer an impromptu confession of murder, telling police that he killed 32 people and seemingly bragging about the murder of a 77-year-old man to reporters.

Gibson appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday after he was arrested in connection to the murder of his former housemate, 77-year-old Erik Stocker. The man was killed with a samurai sword inside an apartment in Miami Beach, Florida, that the two shared. As the Daily Mail reported, Gibson appeared to brag about the slaying to a contradicting statement to reporters.

When asked if he had killed the man, Gibson answered in an almost whisper, “With my bare hands.”

Speaking calmly, Gibson then seemed to contradict himself after a reporter clarified that the man had been killed with a sword. Gibson confirmed that the man was killed with a samurai sword.

“Yes, a big one,” Gibson answered as he stood with officers escorting him out of the court house.

As the report noted, Gibson told police that he first killed someone at the age of 12 and said he was now up to 32 victims. The killings allegedly took place across a number of states, with victims in Georgia, Florida, and California. It was not clear how or when they had taken place, or if Gibson identified his alleged victims in statements to police.

Police have not yet connected Gibson to actual slayings, but said they are working on verifying his claims of serial killings, the New York Post reported.

“We are evaluating the information he has provided,” the Miami Beach Police said in a statement. “We will be working with law enforcement in these locations in an attempt to determine the credibility of his statements.”

NBC Miami reported that Gibson also admitted to his involvement in Erik Stocker’s murder, and police said they have physical evidence to connect him to the crime. Gibson reportedly worked with the elderly man as a home health aide.

Gibson has a long police record and has done several stints in prison, including seven years for aggravated sexual assault in Illinois in 2002. He also served four years in prison in 2008 for having sex with an underage girl.

Nicholas Brent Gibson remained in custody in New York, but is set to return to Miami to be prosecuted for Stocker’s murder. He also faces charges in New York of assaulting police officers and resisting arrest, NBC Miami reported.