Trey Songz Becomes A Father, Surprising Fans

After confirming the news via his Instagram account, Trey Songz is officially a father.

According to Music News, the speculation started when he posted a photo of a baby’s foot against his hand to his page. He also posted a picture of himself with a baby on his chest, which was soon deleted. Songz had yet to confirm who the child was and if it was his, which led fans to feel confused.

A couple of hours later, the “Simply Amazing” hitmaker posted a photo of his baby son and confirmed the news.

“My son Noah. We are blessed and overjoyed. Peace,” he captioned the Instagram snap.

Within 17 hours of posting, the image has been liked by over 1.2 million fans who are thrilled for him.

Something that is yet to be confirmed is who the mother of the child is. Previously, Songz was dating model Lori Harvey earlier this year but was thought to have gone their separate ways.

In 2015, the “Bottoms Up” star told Charlamagne Tha God in an interview that he was desperate to have kids.

“Man I want kids. I’ve been wanting children before you could even imagine,” he revealed.

“I raised all the kids in my family. My younger brother, he’s 20-years-old, he just had his first child. I remember when he was a child. I used to burp him, change his diapers, now he got a baby,” he continued, implying he was already father material back then.

Previously, Songz has been in relationships with other famous faces, such as Keri Hilson and Ciara.

Since 2005, he has released seven studio albums, I Gotta Make It, Trey Day, Ready, Passion, Pain & Pleasure, Chapter V, Trigga, and Tremaine. In the U.S., all the records have entered the Billboard 200 chart within the top 20. Since 2009, he has achieved four consecutive top three albums, with two of them topping the charts, Chapter V and Trigga.

Trey has released a number of singles, but his highest-charting single on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart is “Bottoms Up” which features Nicki Minaj. The song peaked at No. 6 and has since gone four times platinum. Other established acts Songz has teamed up with include Drake, T.I., Chris Brown, Mary J. Blige, and J. Cole to name a few.

In 2013, he appeared in the romantic comedy film Baggage Claim, playing the role of Damon Diesel. The movie grossed in over $22.5 million at the box office.

On Instagram, Trey Songz has over 10.9 million followers.