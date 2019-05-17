Hail To The King, Baby: Bruce Campbell Reveals New ‘Evil Dead’ Game Which Will Be ‘Fully Immersive’

It's time to take on the role of Ash and kill some dead people.

Bruce Campbell is truly a god in the world of horror and he knows how to tease the fans but sometimes he gives all the info needed. When Starz cancelled Ash vs. Evil Dead last year, it was a big-time blow for fans as they never knew if they would see the character Ash ever again. Campbell has constantly teased that they wouldn’t have to do without and now, he’s revealed that a fully immersive Evil Dead video game is going to give fans all they need.

For years, there has been talk of an Evil Dead video game and Campbell always said he would be a part of its creation. Only, the game never ended up happening and it just kept being pushed back or put on the back burner or just fading away without much ever taking place.

In an interview with TV Insider, Campbell was asked if there would ever be another incarnation or installment in the Evil Dead universe with or without Ash. Shockingly, Campbell was rather straight-forward and dropped a great bomb.

“We’ll see more Evil Dead, that’s for sure. There is an Evil Dead video game out. A fully immersive video game probably within a year. I’m not sure about the day. There will be variations of that. There won’t be the original Ash anymore. That guy is done.”

Not much more was given than that, but the idea of being able to journey through a fully immersive world inside the Evil Dead universe? This is going to be huge for both horror movie and video game fans.

Bruce Campbell Confirms a New "Fully Immersive" Evil Dead Video Gamehttps://t.co/pWFSnkmCPT — SuperHeroHype by Mandatory (@SuperHeroHype) May 17, 2019

It is upsetting to know that we’ve seen the last of Ash Williams as Campbell said that guy is done and gone. As for the video game, though, Campbell spoke with Bloody-Disgusting last year about the release and stated he would be a part of its creation because he wanted to voice Ash.

“They are doing a video game. A whole immersive kind of dealio. I’ll be Ash for that because I wouldn’t want someone else’s voice hamming it up.”

Bruce Campbell is staying a very busy man as The Inquisitr reported just last month that he is the host of the new Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! hitting The Travel Channel this summer. Campbell has always had a bit of a cult following and fans would love to see him play Ash on the big or small screen again, but having an Evil Dead video may be the next best thing.