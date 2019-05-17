Maya Stepper Shows Off Insane Abs In Throwback Instagram Post

German model Maya Stepper is gaining more and more popularity on social media — thanks to her stunning facial features, incredible model figure, and her racy photographs, which seem to be doing very well among her fans and followers.

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, May 17, the model stunned her fans after she posted a throwback pic and a video wherein she is featured wearing a barely there animal print bikini, and as she stretched her body to strike a pose, she put her well-toned abs on full display. And not only that, but her perfectly tanned body allowed the model to give off very sexy vibes.

In terms of her beauty looks, the model wore her hair in curls, applied minimal makeup, and finished off her look with a pair of matching, animal-print boots as seen in the video.

The post set pulses immediately racing, garnering close to 6,000 likes and 100-plus comments within an hour of having been posted. Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote that he has never seen a tighter body before, while another one wrote that Maya is simply stunning. Another fan said that Maya is the prettiest of all, adding that it’s hard to believe how someone can be so perfect.

Other fans, per usual, showered the model with complimentary words and phrases like “extremely hot,” “stunning,” “incredibly body,” and “sexy goddess.” Some fans also complimented Maya on her new hairstyle and asked if that was her real hair or a wig.

Prior to posting the picture and video, Maya treated her fans to a sultry snap from her Victoria’s Secret fashion shoot where she could be seen donning a pink-colored bra. The model opted for minimal makeup comprised of bronze shades, and puckered her lips slightly while looked straight into the camera to strike a pose. She let her blond tresses down and opted for an accessory-free look so as not to take viewers’ attention off the bra. The picture garnered more than 6,000 likes and 140-plus comments as of this writing.

While some people wrote complimentary comments on the picture, most fans posted hearts, kiss, and fire emojis to express their admiration for the 26-year-old hottie.

Although Maya’s career as a model is growing stronger by the day, she also has other plans, per C-Heads Magazine. In an interview with the outlet, Maya — who is German, but has family roots in Italy and Hungary — said that in future, she doesn’t only want to model, but also sees herself working on her own personal projects.