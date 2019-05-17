Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Nick And Adam Experience A Major Rift

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that brothers Adam and Nick Newman will not get along even though it’s Victor’s wish that his family forgives and forget everything that Adam has ever done.

Until last year, Nick (Joshua Morrow) believed that Christian was his and Sage’s child. However, Victor (Eric Braeden) let Nick know that Adam (Mark Grossman) fathered the little boy, and after that, Victor tried to gain custody of his grandson. Before the cabin explosion, Nick promised Adam to look after his children, and Nick tried to do right by Connor, who is Adam’s son with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Christian. When Chelsea fled, she grabbed both boys, but in a fit of conscience, she dropped Christian off with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and left with only Connor.

Head writer, Josh Griffth told Soap Opera Digest all about the explosive storyline. He said, “Nick sees Adam’s return as a real threat to his relationship with Christian, which will cause a major rift between the brothers.”

While Nick didn’t believe Adam’s claim of amnesia when he returned to Genoa City this week, a point black shot to the stomach somehow means Adam regains his memories next week. This detail makes Nick’s original distrust of Adam moot. Now Adam remembers the person he was, and he knows who each one of his family members are.

“Now that Adam has regained his memory, expect old wounds to open as he regains his place within the Newman family with Victor taking control in order to keep the peace within the family,” said Griffith.

However, Nick has already proven he is unwilling to part with Christian easily. Last year, Nick impersonated J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) and terrorized his father to retain custody of his little boy. Despite Victor’s plea that the family unite, it seems unlikely that Nick will bend to his father’s will in this instance (or any case).

Plus, according to The Inquisitr, Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) both feel wary of Victor’s plans for one big happy Newman family, too. Abby even feels that Victor doesn’t love her the same way he loves the others, so adding Adam back into the mix simply means less love for her in Abby’s mind. Then, Victoria must navigate a possible power grab by Adam at Newman Enterprises as well as Billy’s (Jason Thompson) intense dislike of Adam over Delia, which means she won’t be incredibly supportive of Victor either.