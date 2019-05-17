WWE News: Complications Force Ric Flair’s Surgery To Be Postponed

The "Nature Boy" will have to spend a bit longer in the hospital.

Early on Thursday morning, WWE and wrestling legend Ric Flair was taken to the hospital which caused a lot of panic among fans. There were conflicting reports as to what exactly was wrong with the “Nature Boy,” but things appeared to calm down by the evening and all seemed perfectly fine. Now, it seems as if things aren’t all as great as once thought as complications have caused Flair’s surgery to be postponed.

Numerous reports said different things on Thursday with some saying that Flair was rushed to the ER and in very serious condition. Others said he was going into the hospital for a planned procedure and that he was expected to make a “full recovery.”

Even though things appeared to be cleared up and fans realized he wasn’t in a dire situation, they were still concerned for one of the greatest wrestling legends of all time.

Will Nunley of Fox 5 is reporting that the planned surgery that Ric Flair was set to undergo on Friday has been postponed until Monday. Complications have come up and the doctors are working to address those before taking him into the operating room.

Flair is going to continue being under the care of doctors through the weekend with the hope that he will be ready for surgery on Monday.

#BREAKING Family says #RicFlair's surgery has been postponed until Monday. He is still under the care of doctors at this hour. They are working to address complications before surgery. Stay with @FOX5Atlanta for updates. pic.twitter.com/U9nRIQe8UR — Will Nunley FOX 5 (@willnunleyfox5) May 17, 2019

As news of Flair’s hospitalization continued to get out there to more people, more rumors began to spread. The Inquisitr even shot down a couple of them as satirical articles were being shared on social media that said Flair was “brain dead” or had already passed away.

Of course, neither of those things happen to be true, but the “Nature Boy” is still in the hospital and will be for a while longer. The exact status of Flair isn’t known except for his wife, Wendy Barlow, who has said that she expects him to make a full recovery, but things may have changed overnight.

Flair is scheduled to appear at the Starrcast II event next weekend in Las Vegas and he was set to be the featured guest for a roast. Promoter Conrad Thompson is one of those who shot down the rumors on Thursday that Flair was near death and said this was all planned by him and his family.

Whatever the actual truth may be with Ric Flair and his medical care, the important thing is that he knows what’s going on and so do his doctors. While his surgical procedure was meant to take place on Friday, doctors simply don’t feel it was a good time to do it. If the complications are cleared up by Monday, his surgery will happen and hopefully, the former WWE Champion will make a full recovery.