Christina Milian Pops Out Of Tiny White Top In Latest Snap

Christina Milian showed off her age-defying figure in a pair of tight jeans and a skintight white top on Friday. The 37-year-old flashed her seriously toned abs in a photo she recently shared to Instagram. The singer and actress captioned the photo saying that her genes were by “Mom & Dad,” and that her jeans were by Fashion Nova.

The singer showed off her great genes in the tight-fitting pair of hot pink jeans that hugged her stunning figure as she leaned against a wall. Her toned torso was also on display while she posed for the camera in a skintight crop top.

Milian has been showing a lot of skin lately. On Thursday, she was spotted during a photoshoot in Malibu, rocking a tiny bikini that showed off her curves. In April, the actress shared some photos of herself going makeup-free, while wearing a snakeskin bikini, to Instagram.

The actress may have credited her parents for her good genes, but Milian does her fair share of keeping her body in the best of shape.

In an interview with Essence magazine, Milian said she tried to work out regularly — and that even when her schedule gets “crazy,” she still tries to squeeze in time for exercise.

“I love outdoor workouts. In LA I’ll hike up the Canyons at a steady pace; something that gets my heart rate going,” she said, adding that she enjoys a mix of cardio and strength training. She said she wasn’t a huge fan of bootcamp-style workouts or CrossFit because they were “too rough” for her.

When asked about what made her confident about her body, the actress said that working out did the trick.

“For me, if I’m not in the right shape, I’m tired. I don’t have the energy to do the things I like to do, which gets a little bit depressing,” she told the magazine.

“Working out is great therapy too. When I workout I pray. In that moment, I am thankful because of my health and how my blood is flowing because all of that stuff is going to keep me around longer.”

Milian is also mindful about her diet. In an interview with People, she said one thing that works for her is to stop eating when she feels full. She also said that she tried to drink a gallon of water a day, adding that hydration was how she kept her complexion clear — and her body energized.

Whatever she’s doing, it’s certainly working, as evidenced in her latest Instagram post.