WWE News: WWE Officially Announces Replacement For Alexa Bliss At ‘Money In The Bank’

An injury took the former champion out, and this is a huge opportunity for an up-and-comer.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr reported that former multi-time champion Alexa Bliss had been pulled out of a big match at this weekend’s Money In The Bank. Due to not being medically cleared, Bliss was removed from the Women’s Ladder Match, which means she will not be competing for a future title shot. WWE said they would find a “suitable replacement” for Bliss, and now they’ve made their selection.

The official website of WWE has now confirmed that Nikki Cross will step in and participate in the Women’s MITB Ladder Match in place of Bliss. This past week on Monday Night Raw, Cross also stepped in as the replacement for Bliss in a Fatal 4-Way match between the MITB competitors from the red brand.

There has still not been any further information released in regards to Bliss’ injury, but it is believed that she’s suffering from a concussion. This is not something new for Bliss and could end up being a serious cause for concern if they continue to happen.

As for Nikki Cross, this is a huge step up for her as The Inquisitr even recently reported that she was undergoing a bit of a character change soon. Now, she will step into the ring with seven of the best superstars on the main roster from both Raw and SmackDown Live.

Nikki Cross

Naomi

Natalya

Dana Brooke

Bayley

Carmella

Ember Moon

Mandy Rose

WWE

Nikki Cross has been in a bit of limbo ever since being brought up to the WWE main roster from NXT. For a while, she bounced around between both Raw and SmackDown Live before being fully assigned to the red brand. She simply hasn’t had nearly the momentum she did while down in NXT.

With the complete dissolution of SAnitY, many wondered what she would do and how she was going to succeed on her own. Her in-ring talent is phenomenal and if given the right chance, she could be a big-time player in the women’s division.

Now, the unfortunate injury to Bliss is opening a huge door for Cross. Some are looking at this as the same kind of deal with Kofi Kingston landing in the Elimination Chamber after replacing an injured Ali, and two months later, he won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35.

The Money In The Bank ladder matches are great opportunities for superstars and winning the briefcase could change the face of their entire career. Having an open world title shot whenever they want it is something that could lead to big things, and Nikki Cross has so much in front of her now.