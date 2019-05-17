WWE Rumors: Bellator Speaking To Current WWE Superstar About An MMA Career

He may be under contract to WWE, but Bellator would love to see him jump ship.

A number of WWE superstars have gone on to participate in MMA, and many have been quite successful at it. Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley have done so, and Jake Hager (Jack Swagger) just won his second MMA fight — improving to a 2-0 record. Now, Bellator is currently looking to bring in another superstar, one who just so happens to be signed to a contract with WWE.

Wrestling Inc. is reporting that current 205 Live superstar Jack Gallagher is being sought out by Bellator MMA, and that they are interested in signing him. As of this writing, there has been no deal reached between the two sides, but Bellator certainly has a great deal of interest in bringing Gallagher in.

One thing that may obviously get in the way of this possible deal is that Gallagher is indeed under contract to WWE. He wrestles as a part of the 205 Live brand, and it’s not yet known if WWE would even allow him to participate in MMA matches while working for them.

On the other hand, it may not end up being a problem at all, as WWE has allowed some superstars to take part in MMA fights while under contract. One name in particular is a former WWE universal champion who fought in UFC while still under contract with WWE — Brock Lesnar.

WWE

“Gentleman” Jack Gallagher is no stranger to the world of MMA, as he has a 2-0 amateur record in the United Kingdom. The roster of 205 Live has more than enough superstars on it to cover for Gallagher, should WWE wish to give the talent some time off to train for — and conduct — a match for Bellator.

There is also the possibility of cross-promotional opportunities that could come about between the two promotions. Due to a number of superstars requesting their releases lately — and the ever-growing threat posed by All Elite Wrestling — WWE likely isn’t planning on letting go of any more talents that could sign elsewhere.

Bobby Lashley is still under contract to Bellator, and could have more matches in the future — if WWE were to allow him to do so while working for them.

The Inquisitr recently reported that, despite working for Bellator right now, Hager has been in contact with AEW — and is interested in working with the upstart pro wrestling promotion. It would be unlikely for Jack Gallagher to be let out of his contract in order to fight for Bellator, but a bit of a talent exchange between WWE and Bellator may be a possibility.