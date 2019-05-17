Alexina Graham Sizzles In A Lacy Bralette On Instagram

Apart from being Victoria’s Secret’s newest angel, British model Alexina Graham is one of the most buzzed-about rising stars in the modeling industry.

Graham is no stranger to flaunting her amazing physique in almost all of her pics on Instagram, and her latest share is no exception. The model is seen donning a black, lacy bralette through which she flaunted an ample amount of cleavage to titillate her fans. She wore minimal makeup to keep it simple and sexy and let her famous red hair flow freely.

Within an hour, the pic garnered close to 20,000 likes and 140 comments wherein fans drooled over the model’s sexiness as well as her amazing looks.

“You are just so beautiful and hot,” one of her fans wrote on the picture.

“You are sultry, baby,” said another.

While a female fan wrote that Alexina is her role model and she would love to have a body like hers one day. Other fans posted various complimentary words and phrases to express their admiration for the model, calling her “truly a goddess,” “incredibly gorgeous,” “simply perfect,” and “extremely hot.”

One of her fans also said that he wants to marry the model — a comment that can be seen on almost all of her pics.

Prior to posting the said racy pic, Alexina treated her fans to multiple pics from her recent photo shoot for Marie Claire magazine. In the set of pictures, Alexina could be seen donning different floral prints and stylish clothes. Even though none of them were revealing, the pictures gained a lot of traction, which shows that fans are not merely interested in Alexina’s skin-baring snaps, but they love to see her in all sorts of outfits.

Before that, she also posted a gorgeous picture wherein she could be seen wearing a red coat with black pants. And as she only donned a bra underneath the coat, it allowed her to flaunt a glimpse of her cleavage — a move that did her nothing but favors as the picture racked up more than 23,000 likes as of this writing. Fans also particularly loved the snap because Alexina flashed her beautiful smile, which melted many hearts.

Those who follow Alexina know that she is not only famous for her association with Victoria’s Secret but has also worked for renowned brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Ralph Lauren, and Philipp Plein.

In an interview with Paper Magazine, Alexina was asked about her personal style. In response, she said the following.