Jenelle Evans Could Get Custody Of Her Kids If She Divorces David Eason

Jenelle Evans is doing everything she can to get regain custody of her children after they were removed from her home. However, one thing that could make a huge difference does not yet appear to be on her radar. A legal expert told Radar Online that if the former Teen Mom 2 star divorced husband David Eason, this choice could help her chances of getting her kids back.

Evans’ kids were removed from her care by Child Protective Services after her husband, David Eason, shot and killed their French bulldog, Nugget, after the pooch nipped at their two-year-old daughter, Ensley. It isn’t the first time that CPS has investigated the couple, and there have been broad claims that Eason is abusive and violent for years.

Evans met with a judge earlier this week to discuss getting her kids back, a process that could take years, as The Inquisitr previously reported. One of the road blocks standing in the way of regaining custody of her children could be Eason, himself. According to one legal expert named Monica Lindstrom, dumping her hubby may be a surefire way to tell the court that she is serious about the health and safety of her kids.

“It could only help Jenelle if she divorced David,” Lindstrom said. “Divorce may not be enough. She would also need to kick him out.”

Apparently, having Eason around the kids “could be seen as a danger to the children,” she added.

That said, even having him move out of the house could help.

“On the flip side, he could move out of the home for a time period while he goes through any court requirements,” Lindstrom said.

The situation has been understandably difficult for Evans, which may be why she has decided to stick by her husband despite everything. The pair was seen together in heading to North Carolina court hearings on May 16 and May 17.

“She’s sick over everything,” a source said. “Her stomach is upside down, she has anxiety, she’s not eating. She doesn’t know what to do. It’s hard.”

The process involved in regaining custody of her children could be a lengthy one. Child Protective Services generally prefer to work with parents on anger management strategies — and on their parenting skills — before kids can be put back in their home. That process can take more than a year, depending on the court, and the parent’s willingness to do the work. In fact, if the parents don’t show that they are serious about the work, some children are taken away from their family permanently.