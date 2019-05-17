‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers And Rumors: Does Victor Love His Children Equally?

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victor plans to take his new chance with Adam seriously, but his other children wonder if he loves them all equally — especially Abby.

Adam (Mark Grossman) is back. However, the only people who are happy about the news that he’s alive are Victor (Eric Braeden) and Sharon (Sharon Case). His siblings, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nick (Joshua Morrow), are worried about how Adam will negatively impact their lives. Plus, Abby (Melissa Ordway) was stunned that nobody bothered to tell her about her brother’s miraculous return from the dead. She had to see him when he showed up at Society to find out, something which — as The Inquisitr reported — caused Abby to question if Victor loves his children equally.

New head writer Josh Griffith recently discussed the stunning storyline with Soap Opera Digest. He confirmed that The Mustache is all about his children when push comes to shove.

According to Griffith, “Family means everything to Victor.”

However, he’s lost many years with Adam, and Victor also thought his son was gone forever. Griffith said, “He realizes that he has a second chance to repair his relationship with Adam, so he is taking this opportunity very seriously.”

Today on #YR, Victor jogs Adam's memory as the prodigal son returns to Genoa City. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/AWwtUQP1Vu pic.twitter.com/aNv9NN1TOM — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) May 14, 2019

Right now, despite his other children’s concerns, Victor is focused on rebuilding his relationship with Adam. This choice could make Victoria, Nick, and Abby feel left out — and even threatened.

“Victor is hoping that Adam’s return from the dead is a chance for a fresh start for the family’s relationship with him. Victor is very disappointed that the rest of the family is not so easy to forgive and forget,” Griffith explained.

Considering Victor’s penchant for vengeance against anybody who’s crossed him — including his own children — it is rather comical to hear that Victor expects his children to forgive Adam, and to forget everything he’s done so quickly. It’s no real surprise, though, because at various times throughout the years, Victor has pitted his children against each other, frequently making attempts to manipulate them into carrying out his wishes.

This time, Victor showed up at Nick’s, demanding to let Adam see Christian. And since Victor tried to take Christian away from Nick last year, it makes sense that Nick would feel incredibly worried about this most recent turn of events. Then, Victoria is not only concerned about her position at Newman Enterprises, but is also concerned for Billy (Jason Thompson). Adam killed Delia, and he never really ended up paying the price.

Victor professes to love family above all else, but given his actions, it’s easy to see why Abby questioned his love for her.