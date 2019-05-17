‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Shows Off His Ripped Abs After Surgery To Get His Six-Pack Back

The MTV star had Vaser liposuction to get his body back to its 'Jersey Shore' form.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has traded his gym, tan, and laundry for gym, tan, and diapers. The Jersey Shore star, who has long been known for being a fitness fanatic, says his life has changed dramatically since he became a dad last year.

These days, Ronnie is focused on his baby girl, Ariana Sky Magro, instead of spending up to three hours a day in the gym. But a gym scale-back — and one year of fatherhood — took its toll on the notoriously buff reality star. With less time for fitness, the Jersey Shore star recently had plastic surgery to get his six-pack back.

E! News posted footage from Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s surgery, which was documented on the syndicated reality show The Doctors. Ronnie underwent Vaser high-definition liposuction of his abdomen, courtesy of board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Christopher Khorsandi. The doctor revealed that the procedure wasn’t even available a decade ago, when Jersey Shore debuted on MTV.

In the clip, which you can see below, Dr. Khorsandi teased that the area in between each of Ronnie’s abs would be completely defined, so that he would have a six-pack for “many, many years to come.”

Later in the video, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s instant six-pack is revealed — and the results are pretty amazing.

Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Gets Liposuction for Extra Ab Definition https://t.co/w36zLE8yjD — People (@people) May 16, 2019

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s abs makeover comes just ahead of Season 3 of MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. After his surgery, Ronnie called in to talk to The Doctors host Travis Stork and admitted that he was feeling like “crap” but was excited to show off his new body to his co-stars and fans.

Ortiz-Magro also noted that while he always ate healthy and regularly downed protein shakes, he found out the hard way that as you get older — the Jersey Shore veteran is 33 now — you don’t burn fat as easily as you do when you’re younger.

“Back in the day, I could eat almost anything I wanted and still look good. Now I have a French fry and a cheeseburger and I gain 13 pounds.”

Of course, there’s no miracle pill. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro will still need to go to the gym to keep his “sick-pack,” as Dr. Khorsandi called it.

It is unclear exactly when Ronnie Ortiz-Magro had his surgery, but Instagram fans have been seeing pics of his improved six-pack for several months. Us Weekly notes that in January, Ortiz-Magro posted a shirtless mirror selfie of his ripped midsection. Ronnie captioned the pic by calling out wannabe trolls with some choice hashtags, writing, “#LivingMyBestLife #HatersWillSayItsPhotoShopped.”

You can see Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s surgery results in the video below. Warning: Content is extremely graphic.