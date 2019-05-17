Here’s Why Meghan Markle Is Listed As A ‘Princess’ On Baby Archie’s Birth Certificate

Since her marriage to Prince Harry in May of last year, Meghan Markle has been known only as the Duchess of Sussex. But, according to her newborn son’s birth certificate, she is a Princess.

Baby Archie Harrison’s birth certificate was released to the press on Friday afternoon. Aside from finally learning where Meghan gave birth, fans couldn’t help but notice that her occupation is listed as “Princess of the United Kingdom” on the official document. This is yet another age-old royal tradition, experts revealed.

Royal historian and Royal Musings blogger Marlene Koenig revealed to E! News on Friday that Kate Middleton is listed under the same occupation on all three of her children’s birth certificates. While both Kate and Meghan are Duchesses, the “Princess” title is used officially to describe their statuses as Princes’ wives in the United Kingdom.

This tradition dates back to 1923 when Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon married Prince Albert, the Duke of York and the son of King George V. The couple later became King George VI and Queen Elizabeth I, the parents of Queen Elizabeth II. According to Koenig, the press at the time were unclear about the Duchess of York’s status. The king’s secretary, Lord Stamfordham, issued a statement to clarify.

“In accordance with the settled general rule that a wife takes the status of her husband, Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon on her marriage has become Her Royal Highness the Duchess of York with the status of a Princess,” the statement read.

Following that same logic, Meghan is Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex with Princess status. Her full legal name, Rachel Meghan Markle, is also listed on the birth certificate.

A wife will reportedly always take her husband’s rank unless her own rank is already higher.

After several days of speculation, Archie’s birth certificate finally confirmed where the baby was born. Meghan’s original plan was to give birth in the privacy of her own home at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, but she was reportedly rushed to the hospital after passing her due date. The certificate states that Archie was born at the private Portland Hospital in Westminster on May 6, People reported.

Meghan and Harry declared earlier this month that they would be keeping the details of Archie’s birth private. Unlike Kate and her husband Prince William, who released the documents for all three children themselves, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex kept the certificate under wraps. However, as a public document, it was nonetheless likely to be found and revealed anyway.