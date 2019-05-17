Farrah Abraham Flashes Eye-Popping Cleavage In Poolside Glitter Video

Farrah Abraham appears to be going all out for her upcoming birthday. The Teen Mom OG star has already taken to social media today to celebrate it as her earlier Instagram post sent fans a “diamond” giveaway. In her second update of the day, the 27-year-old is focusing more on herself. Farrah’s May 17 video is balloon-filled, it’s got a candlelit cake, and it isn’t holding back on the cleavage.

The video is shot in two parts. The first half sees Farrah standing indoors. Balloons behind her spell out “28.”

“Are you bringing me more kids, candles, champagne, balloons?” Farrah asks.

Fans appear to have been encouraged to submit videos of why they can’t miss Farrah turning 28. They’ve been urged to go “all out.” One lucky individual will receive a “personal invitation” to meet Farrah in Los Angeles on her May 30 birthday.

Abraham’s outfit comes in her signature, low-cut style. It’s a glittery halterneck number in shimmering pinks and silvers. The snazzy getup eventually manifests to be a jumpsuit in the video’s second half.

Ditching indoor filming for an outdoor contrast, the mother of one is then seen poolside. She’s descending some steps that overlook a glitzy high-rise backdrop. Shot full-length here, Farrah is flaunting her assets to the max. A thigh-high slit shows off some leg, and more comprehensive footage of Farrah’s upper half flashes fans some sideboob. Additional flourishes are seen by Farrah carrying gold and silver balloons as she walks.

The video appears to be generating a mixed response. One fan left a negative and somewhat blunt comment.

“Who would want to meet you?”

Then again, many fans sent birthday wishes.

“My birthday is the same day, and I have a pool and a real nice grill. I’ll buy three kegs. Who would rather come to my party,” one fan wrote.

Clearly, Farrah has competition.

As one of the reality television’s more controversial faces, Farrah seems particularly prone to backlash. As The Inquisitr reported earlier today, Farrah’s “diamond” giveaway generated negative comments. Many didn’t seem specific to the content being shown. Rather, users seemed hell-bent on showering Farrah with spite. Feedback of this kind has become commonplace for Abraham.

Farrah has 2.3 million Instagram followers. Her years as a teenage mother were documented on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant. Farrah then joined the show’s Teen Mom OG spinoff. As Cosmopolitan reported this year though, Farrah has been “fired” from the franchise. Nonetheless, Abraham continues in her endeavors to maintain her fame. She also seems particularly excited about her upcoming birthday.