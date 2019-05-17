Watch Charlton Athletic Vs. Doncaster Rovers Live Stream: EFL League One Playoff Semifinal 2nd Leg, Start Time

The Doncaster Rovers look to take a step toward promotion to the Championship as host Charlton Athletic must only protect a 2-1 lead.

The Doncaster Rovers look to become “legends” by taking a major step toward a return the English League Championship after an absence of seven years, as The Doncaster Free Press reported. And a victory in the League One promotion playoff would indeed be legendary, particularly after Doncaster finished in sixth place on the third-tier table — and trail 2-1 after the first leg against third-place Charlton Athletic.

In fact, it took until the 87th minute of the first leg before Doncaster revived their hopes in the playoff tie, via a goal from Matty Blair. Sunderland AFC await the winner of the semifinal, and the second leg will live stream from London.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the EFL League One playoff semifinal match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. British Summer Time at 27,111-capacity The Valley football stadium in Charlton, London, England, on Friday, May 17.

In Italy, the match kicks off at 8:45 p.m. Central European Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, or at 11:45 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time.

Charlton Athletic have faced the South Yorkshire side six times in the last two seasons. They have lost only one of those matches, winning three and drawing two, per The BBC. And while Friday’s match will mark the first time the teams have met in a playoff match at The Valley, Charlton has won five of their six league games there against the Rovers, losing once. However, Carlton has allowed no goals at all in those five victories.

“The message isn’t ‘well done Doncaster, you were the smallest team in the top six.’ I’m not interested in that,” Doncaster Rovers Manager Grant McCann told The DoncasterFree Press. “I want to make sure the players know they deserve to be here and we want to go all the way.”

Lyle Taylor of Charlton Athletic scored the opening goal in leg one. George Wood / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Charlton Athletic vs Doncaster Rovers Friday EFL League One playoff semifinal, use the stream provided by ESPN+. The ESPN+ streaming network subscription costs $4.99 per month, but comes with a seven-day free trial, giving fans a week-long period to watch the Red Robins vs. Rovers playoff match at no charge.

Loading...

In the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Sky GO. In Italy, the game will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 EFL League One playoff match is streamed live on the Canadian version of the DAZN sports platform.

An international live audio stream will be available for a subscription fee via EFL iFollow.

Throughout most of Africa, the game will stream only via Fox Sports Africa. For a list of other outlets around the globe that will carry a live stream of Charlton Athletic vs Doncaster Rovers, EFL fans should refer to LiveSoccer TV.