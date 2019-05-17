WWE News: Photo Shows Goldberg Already Looking Jacked For Match With The Undertaker Next Month

The WWE Hall of Famer knows he needs to be at his best to take on the legend.

In less than one month, wrestling fans around the world will finally be able to witness two iconic legends face off in the ring. On June 7, 2019, The Undertaker will have a match against a returning Bill Goldberg on the WWE Super ShowDown card in Saudi Arabia. Goldberg hasn’t been in the ring in more than two years, but he is in the gym working hard to face “The Deadman,” and he’s made some great progress.

The Inquisitr reported the big match announcement earlier this week and it’s hard to believe that is what WWE is doing. The Undertaker vs. Goldberg has been teased on a number of occasions over the years, but for some reason, WWE never pulled the trigger on it and made the feud happen.

At Super ShowDown, the first-ever match between the two will take place and neither man has been in the ring for quite a while. Many had thought The Undertaker was done for good after his last match at WWE Crown Jewel in November, but it appears as if the time has not yet come for him to hang up his boots.

Goldberg has been out of the ring much longer as his last match was a loss to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33. There are many fans who felt as if that was his final in-ring bout as well, but the former WWE Universal Champion always said he likely had a few more left in him.

With three weeks to go until the pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia, Goldberg posted a photo of himself working out in the gym. It may be needless to say but the former World Champion looks to be in possibly the best shape of his life.

This is one of those face-offs that could be considered a “Dream Match” as they’re both gigantic legends. The Undertaker has dominated the ring for almost three decades and Goldberg has one of the longest winning streaks in wrestling history.

After they both ended up in WWE at the same time and throughout different runs, but they have never had a match together. It’s weird how things work, but give it enough time and almost anything can happen in professional wrestling.

Goldberg is looking great and ready to take on one of the most iconic legends in wrestling history in The Undertaker. In three weeks, WWE will present Super ShowDown from Saudi Arabia and here are the other matches already confirmed for the card: