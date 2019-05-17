Shanina Shaik Puts On Busty Display At The Gym In Tight, Plunging Sports Bra

Who says you can’t look good at the gym? Shanina Shaik skipped hitting the snooze button today to get in an early morning workout, and certainly dressed to impress for the day. The Victoria’s Secret model took to her Instagram to share a jaw-dropping selfie from her time in the gym, and her fans went absolutely wild for it.

The sexy snap was shared to social media on Friday, May 17, and certainly did not disappoint Shanina’s 1.8 million followers on the platform. The stunner was both the photographer and the model for the shot, showing off the top half of her fitness gear in a sensual selfie during a break from her workout at Dogpound fitness club — a favorite spot for many of the babe’s fellow Victoria’s Secret models.

The Australian bombshell rocked a tight, long sleeved crop top as she got her sweat on, though some may say it could hardly be considered a top. The number was flipped tugged up well above babe’s busty chest, exposing the matching sports bra she wore underneath that showed some serious skin. The patterned grey bra was designed with a deep, plunging neckline that revealed an ample amount of cleavage as Shanina snapped the photo, and wrapped tight below her bosom to accentuate her flat midsection.

While her lower half was out of sight in the snap, a quick look at the beauty’s Instagram stories show that she sported a pair of tight black leggings that hugged every inch of her dangerous curves. The thick waistband sat high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and washboard abs. Shanina completed her gym-day look by tying her dark tresses back in a sleek bun high on her head, and opted to go makeup free, letting her striking features shine.

Fans of the catwalk queen were quick to show some love for the newest addition to Shanina’s Instagram account. At the time of this writing, her latest post has already racked up more than 7,000 likes after just two hours of going live on the platform, as well as dozens of comments complimenting her jaw-dropping display.

“Flawless,” one person wrote, while another said she was “effortlessly beautiful.”

“Love your eyes,” commented a third.

When she’s not at the gym, Shanina has been soaking up the sun by both the pool and the beach as of late. Earlier this week, the stunner wowed her fans with a sexy bikini snap shot that sent pulses racing. The model rocked a barely-there teal two-piece that exposed nearly every inch of her impressive figure, sending her fans into a frenzy.