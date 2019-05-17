‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Arturo Wants Forgiveness

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, May 20, brings memories for Adam. Plus, Phyllis moves forward while Arturo hopes Rey will let bygones be bygones.

Adam (Mark Grossman) looks back on his past, according to SheKnows Soaps. Adam survives the stunning gunshot, and when he wakes up, he has more than a simple wound — Adam can suddenly remember his life in Genoa City. Everything floods back to him, and he realizes all the things he’s done, people he’s loved and enemies he’s made.

For now, authorities are unsure who shot Adam, but the list of suspects is long. Nick (Joshua Morrow) wonders if Billy (Jason Thompson) pulled the trigger, but most likely Billy was with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) celebrating getting back together. Victor (Eric Braeden) or one of his henchmen is another possibility. Perhaps Chloe (Elizebeth Hendrickson) heard Adam was alive and came back to finish him off. With so many enemies, Adam’s shooter could be almost anyone except Sharon (Sharon Case).

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) takes action, and it might not be in a positive way. She is determined to intertwine her new business with Jabot and the Abbotts. She feels she got the short end of the stick when she lost her job as CEO of the cosmetics company, and Phyllis wants revenge. Lauren (Tracey Bregman) and Summer (Hunter King) advised Phyllis to create something that doesn’t depend on Jabot. Plus, Michael (Christian LeBlanc), as her lawyer, advised Phyllis not to create a shell corporation to trick Jabot.

RT and give a warm welcome to Mark Grossman who makes his #YR debut today as Adam Newman! @CBSDaytime pic.twitter.com/7S2fZ6Zgmn — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) May 13, 2019

However, it does not seem like Phyllis is inclined to listen. She’s too far down the rabbit hole to back out now. It looks like Phyllis is headed towards more destruction in her life, and it’s going to take a while for her to recover.

Arturo (Jason Canela) wants to make amends with his brother Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) before he goes back to Miami with Mia (Noemi Gonzalez). The Inquisitr reported that Arturo is the father of Mia’s baby so Rey will be their child’s uncle. Lola (Sasha Calle) urges Rey to forgive Arturo for sleeping with Mia multiple times, but such forgiveness is much easier said than done.

While it takes two to make or break a relationship, a betrayal from Rey’s brother cut him deeply. While Rey acknowledges that he could’ve been a better husband and more honest with Mia, it is difficult to excuse Arturo’s part in everything. However, there’s still a chance that these two brothers will part on reasonable terms.