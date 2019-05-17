Ana Cheri Goes Fully Nude In Double Bathtub Instagram Snaps

Ana Cheri mostly showcases an athleisurewear wardrobe that fits her career as a fitness model. Ana’s May 17 snaps have opted for a decidedly more risqué look as she’s taken the plunge and gone fully nude.

The California native’s latest Instagram update comes as a double one. It shows the 33-year-old in a sensual bathtub setting. Ana is soaking in the tub, bubbles are foaming, and a long-stemmed pink rose is being held. The first picture shows Ana shot from the waist up. She is topless, but carefully-placed bubbles and foliage on the hand-held flower are covering her modesty. With her hair scrunched up into a bun and minimal makeup, Ana looks natural as she gazes into the distance.

A quick swipe to the right shows a touch more nudity. Cheri is lying on her front and resting her head on the tub’s ledge with closed eyes. Her muscular rear is on full show along with a flashing of sideboob. Once again, today’s rose is accessorizing the snap’s artsy finish.

A caption has mentioned “TLC.” Given the closed eyes and harmonious setting, it seems apt. Less obvious is the mentioned “birthday” – Ana appears to be “continuing” it. Dedicated fans will, however, know that Ana celebrated her 33 years yesterday.

Fans have been commenting. Fellow Instagram sensation Jessie Serra picked up on a possible career path, per her reply.

“Professional bubble helper is now in my resume you look amazing.”

One fan pointed out the double nature of the update in their comment.

“Missed A Lot Who Didn’t Swipe.”

As one of Instagram’s more-established sensations, Cheri comes with an army of followers – 12.3 million to be precise. Her notable muscles and fitness-centric lifestyle are an inspiration to millions on the platform, although a slight adult edge can be seen. Ana isn’t above going topless or donning raunchy lingerie. While today’s post does not appear particularly provocative, it is channeling all things nude.

Ana seems to have a solid head on those shoulders. She is CEO of the Cheri Fit clothing brand, Be More Athletics, and menswear label CF Mens. Elsewhere, Cheri makes the most of her Instagram following by influencing. Her updates mention supplement brand 1stPhorm alongside CBD brand Ignite. Both seem to be industries well suited to a fitness fanatic who also enjoys her downtime.

Today’s post proved staggeringly popular for Ana. The snaps received over 100,000 likes within one hour of being posted. Over 1,000 comments have been left. Fans can keep up with Ana and her wellness-centric lifestyle by following her on Instagram.