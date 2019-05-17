Chris Jericho On WWE Vs. All Elite Wrestling: ‘This Is A War’

If anyone knows both sides of the battle, it would be Chris Jericho.

There was very little doubt that All Elite Wrestling would be popular after being announced as a new promotion. Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks are extremely popular around the world and very smart when it comes to the wrestling business. Then, they went out and signed some huge names, which include Chris Jericho. Now, the former world champion says that the competition between WWE and AEW is going to be a war.

When AEW made the announcement of Jericho’s signing, it was a huge piece of the puzzle they had been trying to put together. Wrestling fans thought that he would eventually return to WWE one day and that his loyalty to them would never die, but there is always room for change.

Earlier this week, AEW made a huge step forward for a new promotion as they announced a partnership with TNT. Later this year, All Elite Wrestling will have a weekly TV show, but there has been no word on what day of the week it will air or exactly when it will start.

Now, WWE is going to have true competition for Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live with a wrestling promotion having a show on a major broadcast network. It may not be the return of the “Monday Night Wars” right off the bat, but the possibility is there.

Chris Jericho was a huge part of the “Monday Night Wars” when WWF/WWE faced off against WCW in the mid to late ’90s. He was on both sides of the battle and knew what it was like to win on both sides as well, but is that what AEW is going to be able to do? Can they win?

As reported by The Inquisitr, Kurt Angle feels as if there is “no way” that AEW can ever catch WWE and they’ll always be the No. 2 promotion at best. Chris Jericho thinks differently, of course, and while speaking with TV Line, he said that this is truly a war.

“This is a war. Even if you don’t want it to be, it just is. There hasn’t been any competition for WWE on a national basis for 20 years or more. I think this is something they didn’t really want, but it’s great for the fans and great for the guys. I think in the long run it’s going to make a difference because it gives people a choice. And it’s always good to have a choice.”

Chris Jericho said that AEW has no intention of being “WWE lite” and they want to be better, but they also want to be different. On May 25, they will have their first shot at that by presenting Double or Nothing live from Las Vegas.