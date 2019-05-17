San Diego Padres Player Ian Kinsler Yells At Home Fans, ‘F*** You! F*** You All!’ After Blasting Home Run

Struggling San Diego Padres second baseman Ian Kinsler later denied that his profane outburst was aimed at Petco Park fans.

San Diego Padres second baseman Ian Kinsler, at age 37 and playing for his fourth team in the last three seasons, has been enduring a tough year at the plate so far. But when he hit a sixth-inning, three-run home run at Petco Park Thursday night off Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Richard Rodriguez, he picked a novel and surprising way to celebrate — by cursing out the Padres’ home fans. Kinsler’s outburst was reported by The San Diego Union-Tribune.

In video of the home run celebration, Kinsler can be clearly seen shouting, “F*** you! F*** you all!” which Deadspin.com described as being not a gesture “that will generally endear you to the people cheering on your dingers.”

Kinsler later denied to The Union-Tribune that his profanities were direct at the Padres fans, saying instead that he mean the words for his teammates. “It’s an inside thing… I was trying to get everyone fired up,” Kinsler claimed.

Kinsler, a three-time All Star for the Texas Rangers and Detroit Tigers earlier in his 14-year career, has been struggling at the plate so far in the 2019 season, with a dismal batting average of just .175 and an OPS — on base average plus slugging percentage — of .574. Before Thursday’s game, Kinsler had hit four home runs and five doubles among his 21 base hits in 120 at-bats, per Baseball Reference.

Ian Kinsler of the San Diego Padres flips his bat after his game-deciding home run. Denis Poroy / Getty Images

Kinsler, who once controversially criticized Latin American baseball players for what he felt were excessive displays of emotion on the field, also emphatically flipped his bat after blasting the deep home run well over Petco Park’s left field fence, as MLB.com reported.

Ian Kinsler with the casual A++++ bat flip pic.twitter.com/Ephjz7cVjX — Starting 9 (@Starting9) May 17, 2019

But after the game, mosts media and online attention focused on his equally emphatic curse words seemingly directed at Padres fans, many of whom have been critical of Kinsler for the past several weeks, believing that he was a weak link on a team that appear to have at least a chance of qualifying for the postseason forty first time since 2006. The Padres currently sit at 23-21, in third place in the National League West. Butter 44 games in 2018, they were 17-27 in last place per BR.

Ian Kinsler told his own fanbase tonight to “go f*** themselves” after homering. pic.twitter.com/yMKRDrmM2C — Max Wildstein (@MaxWildstein) May 17, 2019

During the 2017 World Baseball Classic, in which Kinsler played for the United States team — which ultimately won the tournament — the veteran second baseman made what The Washington Post called “groan-inducing” comments about players from Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

“I hope kids watching the WBC can watch the way we play the game and appreciate the way we play the game, as opposed to the way Puerto Rico plays or the Dominican plays,” Kinsler said at the time. “They were raised differently and to show emotion and passion when you play. We do show emotion. We do show passion. But we just do it in a different way.”