Jordyn Woods ‘Learned A Lot’ From Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal, Jada Pinkett Smith Says

Jada Pinkett Smith is still vouching for her family friend, Jordyn Woods, after the blowout cheating scandal involving the model and Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson back in February. Pinkett Smith caught up with Entertainment Tonight at a celebration event for her Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, in Los Angeles on Thursday, where she provided an update on Woods nearly three months following the social media star’s appearance on the show.

Pinkett, her daughter Willow Smith, and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris all agreed that Woods is doing well now that the scandal has died down.

“She’s doing really well and she learned a lot,” Pinkett said of the 21-year-old model.

Woods, who used to be best friends with Kylie Jenner and very close to the Kardashian-Jenner clan, faced severe backlash in February when news broke that she allegedly had an affair with Thompson. As a result of the scandal, Khloe and the NBA star split.

When it seemed that Woods had no one left to turn to, Pinkett Smith invited her onto Red Table Talk to share her side of the story. The mother of two explained on Thursday why she decided to help Woods.

“For us as women to be able to recognize when there’s a young girl who just needs a little assistance ushering into grown womanhood and we’ve all been there,” she said.

Banfield-Norris added that “learning how to navigate relationships” is a part of growing up.

When Season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians aired in March featuring the aftermath of the scandal, Woods fled to London to throw herself into her work and avoid re-living the drama. She is reportedly thriving in her business ventures now, having received several calls “from companies who want to get their brands seen with the star,” according to The Blast.

Meanwhile, Woods has reportedly kept her distance from the Kardashian-Jenner family, although rumors did recently circulate that she reconnected with Kim Kardashian. Fans thought that the KKW Beauty founder was posing with Woods in an Instagram photo earlier this week, but it was actually her close friend La La Anthony.

The scandal may have died down for the rest of the world, but to Khloe, it remains fresh. She revealed in an interview with Laura Wasser for her Divorce Sucks podcast this week that her split from Thompson still “f***ing sucks.”

“There’s moments that because our personal emotions are still in there and for me, you know, Tristan and I broke up not too long ago,” she said, according to E! News. “So it’s really raw and so those emotions could be heightened at times.”