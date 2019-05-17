‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Kelsey Merritt Rocks Minuscule String Bikini On Instagram

Kelsey Merritt is adorning her Instagram feed with sexy bikini shots, and her fans are absolutely loving it. The stunner took to the social media platform again this morning to share yet another shot from her feature in this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine that seriously turned up the heat, sending her followers into a frenzy.

The snap shared on Friday, May 17, captured the model laying out on a beautiful, picturesque beach that would make anybody want to drop what they were doing and hop on a flight to join her. Kelsey sizzled in a seriously skimpy, white string bikini that left very little to the imagination and put nearly every inch of her flawless figure on display for the camera.

Although it was mostly covered up due to the placement of the tanned arm she propped up on, the Filipino beauty rocked a tight, triangle-style number on her top half that flaunted a considerable amount of the babe’s voluptuous assets. As for her lower half, the matching set of bikini bottoms provided for a seriously eye-popping display. The barely-there white number covered only what was necessary, exposing her dangerous curves and booty to the camera as it clicked away. The thin strings of the garment were tied in a dainty bow high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and drawing attention to her flat midsection and impressive abs.

The bronzed bombshell hypnotized her 1.4 million followers as she struck her pose while giving the camera a sensual look. Her long, brunette tresses were worn down in loose, beachy waves the fell over her shoulder in front of her, expertly styled so not to cover up the glamorous makeup look she sported that consisted of a thick coating of mascara and light pink glossy lip.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie went absolutely wild for her latest jaw-dropping display. At the time of this writing, the sexy snap has already racked up more than 24,000 likes after just one hour of going live on the platform, as well as hundreds of comments from followers complimenting Kelsey on her stunning look.

“Beautiful,” one person wrote, while another said she was “so gorgeous.”

Others noted that they had cast their vote for the babe to take the title of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie of the Year. Kelsey is among a group of eight models from the bikini-clad magazine vying for the title this year and, judging by the response from her most recent upload, would make a lot of people extremely proud and happy if she comes out victorious.